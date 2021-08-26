MVFC Preview Capsules

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS
Coach: Brock Spack (85-53 at ILS, 85-53 overall)
Home field: Hancock Stadium (13,391), Normal
2020-21: 1-3, 1-3 MVFC (T7th)
Scoring offense: 17.2 ppg (9th-best in the MVFC)
Scoring defense: 21.5 ppga (5th-best in the MVFC)
Spack says: "We're young and inexperienced at some spots, but we feel good about our depth. A lot better than where we were in the spring."
INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES
Coach: Curt Mallory (12-22 at INS, 12-22 overall)
Home field: Memorial Stadium (12,764), Terre Haute, Ind.
2020-21: Opted out of 2020-21 season
Scoring offense: N/A
Scoring defense: N/A
Mallory says: "(DL Inoke Moala) had a great offseason. He brings great leadership to our team. He's a guy that has stayed healthy. He's had some injuries early on in his career, but, knock on wood, we can keep him healthy and have a fine football player this season."
NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE BEARS
Coach: Bobby Petrino (5-5 at MSU, 124-61 overall
Home field: Plaster Stadium (17,500), Springfield, Mo.
2020-21: 5-5, 5-1 MVFC (T1st)
Scoring offense: 17.5 ppg (8th)
Scoring defense: 26.8 ppga (8th)
Petrino says: "We have to get more chunk plays, more big plays. Whether it's breaking tackles and running with the ball, or throwing it down the field, or run after the catch, we have to create more big plays. It's too hard to try to drive the ball continually to score points all the time."
NO. 7/8 NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Coach: Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert (42-34 at UND, 64-55 overall)
Home field: Alerus Center (12,283), Grand Forks, N.D.
2020-21: 5-2, 4-1 MVFC (3rd)
Scoring offense: 29.9 ppg (1st)
Scoring defense: 21 ppga (4th)
Schweigert says: "We played at home a lot early in the year, and that helped us, but the big thing was the momentum that we got early in the season, and developed a lot of confidence. We're still a ways away from where we need to be to compete at a high level every week in this conference, and we're going to keep addressing that and keep working on it. The momentum and the confidence really helped us."
NO. 3/4 NORTH DAKOTA STATE BISON
Coach: Matt Entz (23-3 at NDSU, 23-3 overall)
Home field: Fargodome (18,700), Fargo, N.D.
2020-21: 7-3, 5-2 MVFC (4th)
Scoring offense: 26 ppg (4th)
Scoring defense: 19 ppga (3rd)
Entz says: "We've had a lot of good discussion with our football team on some things that we must improve on moving from the spring into the fall. Offensively, we have to be more consistent. And that consistency kind of covers all areas of the field. We need to be better up front on the offensive line. We need to be better at the quarterback position. We need to be better on early downs."
NO. 16/21 NORTHERN IOWA PANTHERS
Coach: Mark Farley (162-87 at UNI, 162-87 overall)
Home field: UNI-Dome (16,324), Cedar Falls, Iowa
2020-21: 3-4, 3-4 MVFC (6th)
Scoring offense: 19.6 ppg (6th)
Scoring defense: 15.3 ppga (2nd)
Farley says: "You couldn't get rhythm in anything. I call (last season) a disaster. Our guys played hard, they played well, but how we want to run our program and what we are, there was really no consistency to do it because every day there was a new set of rules or something you had to adapt and change to. It's nobody's fault, just, from start to finish it was bite your lip, don't question it, and do the best you can with what you have."
SOUTH DAKOTA COYOTES
Coach: Bob Nielson (22-29 at USD, 208-109-1 overall)
Home field: DakotaDome (10,000), Vermillion, S.D.
2020-21: 1-3, 1-3 MVFC (T7th)
Scoring offense: 17.8 ppg (7th)
Scoring defense: 24 ppga (7th)
Nielson says: "There were certainly some good things about the four games (Carson Camp) was able to play, but it's all about consistency with young quarterbacks, and developing a high level of consistency in their play. He's got a great skillset. We're excited about his future. He's really taken a major step forward in a leadership area, which is a critical importance at that position as much as their level of play."
NO. 3/4 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Coach: John Stiegelmeier (174-107 at SDSU, 174-107 overall)
Home field: Dykhouse Stadium (19,340), Brookings, S.D.
2020-21: 8-2, 5-1 MVFC (T1st, FCS national runner-up)
Scoring offense: 29.2 ppg (2nd)
Scoring defense: 15 ppga (1st)
Stiegelmeier says: "This is a fickle game, and those guys with a lot of experience handle that part of the game a lot better. They're ready to make that play at any time of the game than a young guy is, and so, I think (my team's experience) will impact it in a great way. It's going to be a unique race with all the veterans we have coming back in all of our programs."
NO. 7/10 SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS
Coach: Nick Hill (23-32 at SIU, 23-32 overall)
Home field: Saluki Stadium (15,000), Carbondale
2020-21: 6-4, 3-3 MVFC (5th)
Scoring offense: 27.1 ppg (3rd)
Scoring defense: 29.7 ppga (9th)
Hill says: " We've got 22 guys that are coming back that have started games for us. In the past, what we've talked about is you can't get complacent in this thing, and in our league, and with the schedule and where we're trying to go, that you start back at the bottom, and you have to rebuild this team. Everything's different, but I am excited."
WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS
Coach: Jared Elliott (7-22 at WIU, 7-22 overall)
Home field: Hanson Field (16,368), Macomb
2020-21: 1-5, 1-5 MVFC (9th)
Scoring offense: 20 ppg (5th)
Scoring defense: 32.8 ppga (10th)
Elliott says: "We've got a lot of examples of being competitive and close, and not getting the job done, and I think our guys have a good understanding of what it takes to win in this conference. And winning isn't easy. It's going to start in what we're doing about a week from now."
YOUNGSTOWN STATE PENGUINS
Coach: Doug Phillips (1-6 at YSU, 1-6 overall)
Home field: Stambaugh Stadium (20,630), Youngstown, Ohio
2020-21: 1-6, 1-6 MVFC (10th
Scoring offense: 15.4 ppg (10th)
Scoring defense: 21.9 ppga (6th)
Phillips says: "We gotta finish. There's no doubt about it, in the third and fourth quarter, when things get tough, we gotta be able to finish games. We gotta be able to score more touchdowns. I'm confident that we can defend, but we gotta score more points. We talk all the time, everything in life, you gotta go and take it."
