MVFC Preview | Jackrabbits, Bison lead league's playoff push

CARBONDALE — What does the Missouri Valley Football Conference do after breaking into more than 30% of the FCS playoff bracket in the spring? Try to do it again with the oldest rosters in league history.
After tiptoeing through the damage of COVID-19 and its stops, starts and surges, MVFC teams are all dreaming of another playoff run just over three months after five teams reached the postseason. South Dakota State and Missouri State tied for the regular-season championship, with the Jackrabbits earning the league's automatic berth and the top overall seed in the 16-team bracket. SDSU reached the national championship game, losing in the final seconds to undefeated Sam Houston State.
For the third straight season, SDSU will have a different starting quarterback after Mark Gronowski was lost to a knee injury. Gronowski, the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year in the spring, might not even practice all fall because of the injury, according to coach John Stiegelmeier. In comes graduate transfer Chris Oladokun, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound Samford star that scored 26 touchdowns in 2019 (18 passing, eight rushing).
"It's different than we anticipated," said Stiegelmeier, who is about to start his third different quarterback in the last three years. "Obviously, we're down our top-two quarterbacks in Mark and J'Bore (Gibbs). Chris has been a great addition. He's done a great job of jumping in and leading in a unique situation for us. I believe in Keaton (Heide. I believe in Rudy (Voss). I believe in our true freshman. Chris is only going to have been here two months, so we'll see how he responds to the pressure of fall camp."
Oladokun could be the dual-threat that Gronowski was, with receivers like Jaxon and Jadon Janke, running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Isaiah Davis, who combined for more than 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, and two of the best defensive players in the league in lineman Caleb Sanders and linebacker Logan Backhaus. Backhaus led the league with 9.5 tackles for loss in 10 games, and Sanders' 4.0 sacks were tied for the seventh-most in the MVFC.
North Dakota State, which didn't win the FCS national championship for only the second time in the last 10 years, may have solved its quarterback questions with Virginia Tech transfer Quincy Patterson. Zeb Noland (five touchdowns, six interceptions) and Cam Miller (two touchdowns, three picks) weren't awful by any means, but weren't close to the standard that position has had for the Bison lately. Patterson, a 6-3, 246-pound junior from Chicago, played in three games with the Hokies last fall and wasn't eligible in the spring.
NDSU, which is ranked third in one poll and fourth in another heading into the season, returns most of both lines, wide receiver Christian Watson, one of the best pro prospects in the league, and leading tackler James Kaczor (70 stops in eight games). Watson actually scored more touchdowns as a kick returner (two) than a wide receiver (one).
Six of the league's 11 teams are in the two major polls. Southern Illinois is seventh in the Stats Perform list and 10th in the preseason coaches poll, the Salukis' highest preseason rankings since 2010, and North Dakota (7/8) are also in the top 10 with them, SDSU and NDSU. Northern Iowa, which returns MVFC Defensive Player of the Year Jared Brinkman, is No. 16/21, and Missouri State is 24th in the Stats poll after its first playoff berth in 30 years in 2020-21.
"Belief and confidence have really changed," MSU coach Bobby Petrino said. "We were able to win our first game of the spring, and you'd have thought we'd have won the Super Bowl the way the guys celebrated. Every one of our wins was a fourth-quarter win, so we know we have to be in great physical shape and be able to get more depth. I think depth will help us a lot, but, just to be able to change our mindset and our confidence really did it."
Indiana State, the only team that opted out of the entire fall and spring season, gets the opening nod on Saturday. The Sycamores host Eastern Illinois at 5 p.m. in one of the FCS's three Week Zero games.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman