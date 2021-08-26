MVFC Preview | Jackrabbits, Bison lead league's playoff push

CARBONDALE — What does the Missouri Valley Football Conference do after breaking into more than 30% of the FCS playoff bracket in the spring? Try to do it again with the oldest rosters in league history.

After tiptoeing through the damage of COVID-19 and its stops, starts and surges, MVFC teams are all dreaming of another playoff run just over three months after five teams reached the postseason. South Dakota State and Missouri State tied for the regular-season championship, with the Jackrabbits earning the league's automatic berth and the top overall seed in the 16-team bracket. SDSU reached the national championship game, losing in the final seconds to undefeated Sam Houston State.

For the third straight season, SDSU will have a different starting quarterback after Mark Gronowski was lost to a knee injury. Gronowski, the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year in the spring, might not even practice all fall because of the injury, according to coach John Stiegelmeier. In comes graduate transfer Chris Oladokun, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound Samford star that scored 26 touchdowns in 2019 (18 passing, eight rushing).