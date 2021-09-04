MVFC Roundup: SDSU beats Colorado State, UNI loses close one at No. 7/8 Iowa State

The score blew the game open at 35-10, and the teams traded touchdowns over the final quarter.

Centeio was 30 of 43 passing for 316 yards and a TD. David Bailey rushed 19 times for 46 yards and a TD.

The win was SDSU's second over an FBS opponent in 11 tries and its first since 2015 (Kansas). Colorado State has not won a season opener since 2017.

NO. 7/8 IOWA STATE 16, NO. 16/21 NORTHERN IOWA 10: In Ames, Datrone Young had a big interception with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter and No. 7 Iowa State staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa Saturday to avoid becoming the just the second top-10 team to lose to a team from the FCS.

Iowa State was in danger of joining Michigan as the only top-10 team to lose to an FCS opponent, a memorable upset by Appalachian State in 2007.

Having survived the opening close-call, Iowa State will likely head into its rivalry game next week against No. 18 Iowa ranked for the first time in the history of the series. Brock Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards, but the Cyclones were kept off-balance by a defense that returned all of its starters. Breece Hall, who led the nation with nine 100-yard games last year, was held to 69 yards on 23 carries.