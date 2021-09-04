MVFC Roundup: SDSU beats Colorado State, UNI loses close one at No. 7/8 Iowa State

Chris Oladokun passed for 224 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another, Pierre Strong, Jr. rushed for two more scores, and No. 3/4 South Dakota State thundered past FBS opponent Colorado State 42-23 on Friday night.
Oladokun, who came to SDSU as a graduate transfer (Samford, USF) over the summer, was 18 for 28 passing without an interception. Strong piled up 106 yards by halftime, finishing with 138. Sophomore Isaiah Davis rushed for 84 yards and a TD, mostly in the second half. Jadon Janke caught six passes for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
SDSU's win at Colorado State was the third win by an FCS program over an FBS program. Holy Cross made it four with a win over UConn, giving the FCS four wins against FBS opponents already, the most since 2018.
Lightning and a brief downpour delayed kickoff by 40 minutes, but South Dakota State brought the lightning after halftime. The Rams failed to convert a risky fourth-and-1 in their own territory on their first possession of the third quarter when David Bailey was stopped for no gain at the 38. The Jackrabbits scored in two plays when Oladokun passed for 21 and 17 yards, the latter to Janke, pushing the lead to 28-10.
After pinning SDSU at the 3 with a deep punt, Colorado State regained possession at midfield, but Todd Centeio was sacked and fumbled. Davis capped SDSU's eight-play drive with three straight carries, including a fourth-down conversion from the 3. Davis scored from the 2-yard line.
The score blew the game open at 35-10, and the teams traded touchdowns over the final quarter.
Centeio was 30 of 43 passing for 316 yards and a TD. David Bailey rushed 19 times for 46 yards and a TD.
The win was SDSU's second over an FBS opponent in 11 tries and its first since 2015 (Kansas). Colorado State has not won a season opener since 2017.
NO. 7/8 IOWA STATE 16, NO. 16/21 NORTHERN IOWA 10: In Ames, Datrone Young had a big interception with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter and No. 7 Iowa State staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa Saturday to avoid becoming the just the second top-10 team to lose to a team from the FCS.
Iowa State was in danger of joining Michigan as the only top-10 team to lose to an FCS opponent, a memorable upset by Appalachian State in 2007.
Having survived the opening close-call, Iowa State will likely head into its rivalry game next week against No. 18 Iowa ranked for the first time in the history of the series. Brock Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards, but the Cyclones were kept off-balance by a defense that returned all of its starters. Breece Hall, who led the nation with nine 100-yard games last year, was held to 69 yards on 23 carries.
Northern Iowa had two chances with the ball after Connor Assalley's 21-yard field goal put the Cyclones up 16-10 with 6:18 left. Young intercepted Will McElvain’s third-and-12 pass at the ISU 25 to end the second-to-last possession. The Panthers forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at its 10 with 1:02 to play. McElvain got UNI to its 42 and threw to Sam Schnee, who was brought down at the Cyclone 43 as the clock ran out.
Iowa State, which has its highest preseason ranking in program history, was able to escape against an in-state FCS rival that has won in Ames three times since 2007.
The Panthers beat Iowa State in Cyclone coach Matt Campbell's debut in 2016 and pushed the Cyclones to three overtimes before losing 29-26 in 2019.
McElvain ended up with 230 yards on 21-of-34 passing.
The Panthers, who didn't play last fall because of the pandemic, returned 22 starters after going 3-4 during a spring season. McElvain beat out Michigan State transfer Theo Day for the starting job and showed flashes. Day did not play.
NO. 3/4 NORTH DAKOTA STATE 28, ALBANY 6: In Fargo, Dominic Gonnella carried 13 times for 135 yards and two scores, and his 75-yard touchdown highlighted North Dakota State's victory over Albany on Saturday.
On the first play of the second half, Gonnella broke a tackle up the middle, bounced to the outside and outran the defense to the end zone for a 21-6 lead.
Quincy Patterson was 12 for 16 passing for 115 yards and one TD for North Dakota State, which won its 23rd straight home opener. The Bison are ranked fourth in one FCS poll and third in another.
Jeff Undercuffler threw for 183 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Albany. Roy Alexander put the Great Danes on the board with four seconds left before halftime on a 67-yard touchdown reception. He finished with three catches for 94 yards.
NO. 7/8 NORTH DAKOTA 35, IDAHO STATE 14: In Pocatello, Idaho, Otis Weah rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and North Dakota defeated Idaho State on Saturday in a season opener.
North Dakota scored first and led the rest of the way after Hayden Galvin returned an interception to the Idaho State 32 that set up Weah's 1-yard score less than three minutes into the game. The Fighting Hawks made it 10-0 on the first of two Adam Stage field goals, which came after turning back the Bengals on four rushes from the North Dakota 1.
Idaho got on the scoreboard on with 18 seconds left in the first half when Malakai Rango scored from the 1.
North Dakota extended its lead to 24-7 in the third quarter when Tommy Schuster found Adam Zavalney alone at the goal line for a 22-yard score. Weah added a 15-yard TD two plays after Ray Hass picked off a Tyler Vander Waal pass at the Idaho State 34.
Weah finished with 114 yards on 22 carries, his third career 100-yard game. Schuster was 14 of 18 passing for 183 yards and a TD.
Vander Waal threw for 229 yards but was just 19 of 43 with three interceptions.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 44, INCARNATE WORD 41 (OT): At Youngstown, Ohio, senior Colt McFadden made a 41-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime and hit the 27-yard game-winner in the extra period to lift Youngstown State to a victory over Incarnate Word Saturday evening at Stambaugh Stadium.
Trailing 41-38 with 16 seconds remaining and the ball at their own 32-yard line, the Penguins' Demeatric Crenshaw found Jaleel McLaughlin on a 45-yard gain to the UIW 23 with just two seconds left to set up McFadden's game-tying field goal.
In the overtime, YSU's Vinny Gentile's third-down sack of UIW's Cameron Ward pushed the Cardinals back to their own 40. On the next play, Ward fumbled at the YSU 17 and the Penguins recovered.
On the Penguins' possession, Crenshaw and McLaughlin each ran twice to the UIW 10 setting up McFadden's game-winning kick.
McLaughlin ran for 242 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scamper, while Crenshaw threw for 112 yards on 9-of-12 passing with a touchdown. McLaughlin's 242 yards are the seventh-most in a single-game in program history and the most since Marcus Mason ran for 249 yards against Southern Illinois on Nov. 4, 2006.
BALL STATE 31, WESTERN ILLINOIS 21: At Muncie, Indiana, Drew Plitt threw two long touchdown passes to Justin Hall and Ball State pulled away in the second half to beat Western Illinois Thursday night.
Plitt connected with Hall for a 49-yard score midway through the first quarter to open the scoring and fired a 48-yard scoring strike to Hall midway through the third quarter to give the Cardinals a 21-14 lead. Carson Steele raced 37 yards for a TD early in the fourth quarter to make it 28-14 and Jake Chanove added a 35-yard field goal to cap Ball State's scoring. Plitt completed 17 of 28 passes for 188 yards and the two scores. Will Jones carried 18 times for 93 yards and a TD, while Steele added 79 yards on seven totes.
The Leathernecks hung with the defending Mid-American Conference champions, forging a 7-7 halftime tie when Connor Sampson directed a 13-play, 96-yard drive that culminated with Tony Tate's 1-yard run to paydirt. Sampson completed 30 of 43 passes for 367 yards with two TDs and an interception. Sampson hooked up with Dennis Houston for a 75-yard scoring strike to knot the score at 14 with 10:17 left in the third quarter, but Ball State answered with 17 straight points to wrap up the victory.
Houston finished with 12 catches for 237 yards and two scores.