NCAA authorizes extra year of eligibility for spring athletes

CARBONDALE — SIU's 2020 spring sports seasons will live again. Well, sort of.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to allow student-athletes who competed on spring teams an additional year of eligibility that must be used during the 2020-21 season. To help with financial aid, the council gave schools the ability to use the NCAA's Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who want to take advantage of the opportunity and eased roster limits for baseball teams, the only spring sport that has one.

Schools are required to offer the same amount of financial aid to athletes next season as they did this spring, unless those athletes were seniors. The NCAA offered schools flexibility to choose whether to offer the same amount of aid or offer less.

"The council's decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level," said Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said in a news release from the NCAA. "The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that."