NCAA Board of Governors to announce 'update' on fall championships Wednesday

CARBONDALE — The NCAA Board of Governors discussed the association's ability to proceed with its 22 fall championships Tuesday night, according to a news release, and will provide an update Wednesday.

"In order to ensure the health and well-being of college athletes, we have to consider all the implications when determining our next steps, and we plan to provide an update to our membership and the public tomorrow," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a tweet from the association Tuesday night.

The board of governors doesn't control the 10 FBS leagues or the College Football Playoff, but does control the FCS playoffs, Division I's other sports' championships, Division II and Division III. SIU, an FCS program in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and the rest of the league had hoped to get some direction from the board as to either continue with its current schedule or go to a different plan.