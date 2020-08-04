NCAA Board of Governors to announce 'update' on fall championships Wednesday

CARBONDALE — The NCAA Board of Governors discussed the association's ability to proceed with its 22 fall championships Tuesday night, according to a news release, and will provide an update Wednesday.
"In order to ensure the health and well-being of college athletes, we have to consider all the implications when determining our next steps, and we plan to provide an update to our membership and the public tomorrow," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a tweet from the association Tuesday night.
The board of governors doesn't control the 10 FBS leagues or the College Football Playoff, but does control the FCS playoffs, Division I's other sports' championships, Division II and Division III. SIU, an FCS program in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and the rest of the league had hoped to get some direction from the board as to either continue with its current schedule or go to a different plan.
The MVFC, which includes three-time defending national champion North Dakota State and four other teams ranked in most preseason top-25 polls (SIU, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State), put out a statement in late July that it intended to try to play football this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Salukis and Missouri State began practicing July 31 after winning waivers from the NCAA to schedule games for Aug. 31 (Week Zero). SIU signed a contract to play at Kansas, an FBS program in the Big 12, while Missouri State and Oklahoma moved their game to Aug. 31 in July.
Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated tweeted Tuesday night the board did not vote on the fall championships, citing an anonymous source. Brian McLaughlin of HERO Sports and Craig Haley, a sports writer for Stats Perform FCS that has covered that division for decades, tweeted Tuesday night there could be an announcement from the NCAA Wednesday morning about the football season.
Six different FCS leagues have already called off football in the fall, the CAA, Ivy League, MEAC, Northeast, Patriot League and the SWAC. All have left open the possibility of playing football in the spring if conditions improve. University presidents from the MVFC and the Ohio Valley Conference are expected to meet later this week to discuss their plans moving forward, according to Haley. The MVFC's Media Day is scheduled for Aug. 10.
The Missouri Valley Conference, which the Salukis are a part of, pushed back its fall practice schedules and its 2020-21 start dates for its sponsored sports in July because of the coronavirus. League cross country, golf, tennis and volleyball teams can't begin practicing until Aug. 17 and can't begin competing until Sept. 18, according to a news release from the MVC. The Valley is also having men's and women's soccer and volleyball teams only play conference matches in 2020.
The MVC hasn't made any changes to the league's men's and women's basketball schedules.
