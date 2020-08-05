NCAA puts onus on Division I Council to decide fall championships

The Division III Presidents Council announced today it would cancel its fall sports championships, noting the administrative costs and logistical requirements.

Here are some of the requirements the board of governors issued for teams to play this fall:

• All student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of playing this fall due to concerns about the virus, which has killed more than 150,000 people in the United States alone. Those that opt out must have their scholarships honored by their college or university.

• Student-athletes can't be required to sign away their legal rights regarding COVID-19 in order to play.

• Member schools, in conjunction with current insurance standards, must cover COVID-19-related medical expenses for athletes to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for them and their families.

• NCAA championships may used reduced bracketing, less competitors than normally required by the association, and predetermined sites to limit exposure to the virus. They also may use a single site where appropriate, such as the NBA using Orlando as its sole home base. This also means the board of directors could allow the FCS playoffs to go on with less than 24 teams.