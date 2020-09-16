NCAA reduces FCS playoff field to 16 teams next spring

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team will have to fight a bit harder to end its 12-year playoff drought next spring.
The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to reduce the FCS playoff field from 24 teams to 16 in the spring of 2021. The schedule, which has to be approved by the Division I Board of Directors, which meets next week, has the playoffs going from April 18 through May 15. Fall competitions, which the Salukis are not participating in, will be considered for determining the playoff field, according to a news release from the NCAA on Wednesday.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced in August it was pushing its eight-game league schedule to the spring of 2021. It has not announced the schedule for those games. The NCAA wants teams to compete in no more than eight regular-season games over a 13-week period that will end no later than April 17, in order to give athletes and coaches flexability.
Beginning Monday, teams may conduct on-field practices through the end of the calendar year. Athletes can work out up to 12 hours a week, with a maximum of four hours per day, of countable athletics activity. Athletes must get two days off a week. Activities ramp up two weeks before the start of the preseason, when teams can spend up to 20 non-contact hours a week. Up to eight of those hours can be for weight training, conditioning and film review, one hour per day can be for walkthroughs, and up to one hour a day can be for meetings.
If SIU is allowed to keep its original MVFC schedule from this fall, the Salukis will open at home against Northern Iowa. SIU's first four conference games this fall were supposed to be at home against the Panthers, at Illinois State, at Missouri State and at home against South Dakota State. The Salukis were ranked 19th in the Athlon Sports preseason rankings, and 24th by HERO Sports.
Conferences can start and end their seasons at their discretion, according to the association. The playing and practice models were adopted by both the Football Bowl Subdivision and FCS members of the Division I Council. Both subdivisions also adopted a proposal that prohibits mid-year enrollees from competing in the 2020-21 academic year.
• Recruiting dead period extended through the end of 2020: The NCAA also announced it would extend the dead period for Division I recruiting until Dec. 31, 2020, meaning there will be no on-campus or off-campus official/unofficial visits, contacts, evaluations, camps or clinics. Coaches can still call, text or email recruits.
• Election Day off every year: The first Tuesday of November, which includes Election Day this year, will be dedicated to civic engagement for Division I athletes of every sport in the NCAA, the association announced Wednesday. This will include voting, community service, working toward earning a bigger voice in legislative policies and aiding athletes' mental and physical well-being.
The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) proposed the idea to give athletes one day each year to focus on their communities and their development. The NCAA Division I Council approved the change at its meeting Wednesday.
