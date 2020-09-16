NCAA reduces FCS playoff field to 16 teams next spring

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team will have to fight a bit harder to end its 12-year playoff drought next spring.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to reduce the FCS playoff field from 24 teams to 16 in the spring of 2021. The schedule, which has to be approved by the Division I Board of Directors, which meets next week, has the playoffs going from April 18 through May 15. Fall competitions, which the Salukis are not participating in, will be considered for determining the playoff field, according to a news release from the NCAA on Wednesday.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced in August it was pushing its eight-game league schedule to the spring of 2021. It has not announced the schedule for those games. The NCAA wants teams to compete in no more than eight regular-season games over a 13-week period that will end no later than April 17, in order to give athletes and coaches flexability.