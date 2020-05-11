NCAA retools NET for upcoming season, eliminates 3 of 5 criteria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — The NCAA is retooling its evaluation tool for Division I men's basketball for the upcoming season.

The NCAA Division I men's basketball committee announced Monday that the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) would only take into account a Team Value Index (TVI) and adjusted net efficiency rating when ranking its 350-plus teams in the upcoming season. The NET used to have five components, but will now only have two moving forward. The TVI rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, while the adjusted net efficiency rating weighs a team's offensive and defensive numbers per 100 possessions. Teams score higher in the adjusted net efficiency with better numbers against stronger competition, as opposed to good numbers against what the metrics call "lesser opponents."

The NET used to take into account winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage and scoring margin into account, giving teams higher scores for winning games by 10 points or more. The men's basketball committee consulted with Google Cloud Professional Services, which worked with the NCAA to develop the original NET in 2018, and decided to simplify the ratings.