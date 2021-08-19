New faces emerge at Saluki scrimmage

CARBONDALE — Veteran quarterbacks Stone Labanowitz and Nic Baker got the majority of the reps at Thursday night's SIU scrimmage, but it was the new faces around them that emerged as possible contributors this year.

Second-year freshman receiver Izaiah Hartrup caught a 27-yard fade to the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown, and Sparta native Tony Williams rumbled in from the 2 on another drive. True freshman wide receiver T.J. Atkins Jr. scored on a 4-yard jet sweep around the right end, and had one of the best plays of the evening after catching a pass in the right flat. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound St. Louis native evaded three defenders in a space of about four yards before getting tackled at the 18 after a 13-yard gain.

"When it's game time like this, we want guys to execute on the first try," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Like a lot in our camp, the guys that have been here, they execute at a high level, but there's a lot of guys we're gonna have to count on. Some transfers that have really caught on in a short amount of time, and a lot of young guys got a lot of reps there. Especially with that four-game redshirt rule, a lot of those guys are gonna play."