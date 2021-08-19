New faces emerge at Saluki scrimmage

CARBONDALE — Veteran quarterbacks Stone Labanowitz and Nic Baker got the majority of the reps at Thursday night's SIU scrimmage, but it was the new faces around them that emerged as possible contributors this year.
Second-year freshman receiver Izaiah Hartrup caught a 27-yard fade to the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown, and Sparta native Tony Williams rumbled in from the 2 on another drive. True freshman wide receiver T.J. Atkins Jr. scored on a 4-yard jet sweep around the right end, and had one of the best plays of the evening after catching a pass in the right flat. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound St. Louis native evaded three defenders in a space of about four yards before getting tackled at the 18 after a 13-yard gain.
"When it's game time like this, we want guys to execute on the first try," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Like a lot in our camp, the guys that have been here, they execute at a high level, but there's a lot of guys we're gonna have to count on. Some transfers that have really caught on in a short amount of time, and a lot of young guys got a lot of reps there. Especially with that four-game redshirt rule, a lot of those guys are gonna play."
Returning safety Jeffrey Wells, who played in 10 games in 2020-21, and newcomer Easton Wolf came up with the biggest two plays on defense. Wells stepped in front of Labanowitz's pass over the middle on a second-and-goal from the 3 for the first of two red zone interceptions. Wolf snared Stone Norton's lob toward the back-left corner of the end zone, and might have scored if the play was live and a teammate didn't get called for pass interference on the other side of the field.
Norton, a transfer from Florida International University (FIU) vying for the third quarterback spot, nearly took his group 75 yards for a score. Third-year freshman Zach Zebrowski, another one trying to earn the third quarterback spot behind Labanowitz and Baker, led a 60-yard scoring drive. Zebrowski was sacked on a third-and-9 during that drive and was stopped on fourth down, but got another shot. He completed a 13-yard pass to receiver Zach Gibson, a 6-4, 201-pound freshman from Romeoville that's had a huge training camp, to continue the drive. Atkins capped the drive with his 3-yard touchdown run.
Linebacker Bryce Notree, one of 16 sixth-year seniors that came back after the COVID season, was happy with his unit's effort.
"That's one thing we stress all the time is effort, and it shows. If everybody plays like that 100%, red zone turnovers like that are gonna happen," he said. "Coach Hill jokes about the football gods, but I believe in those, too, and those are going to reward you if you put forth great effort."
Hill said the team would practice Friday, Saturday and Sunday before settling down and hammering out the depth chart on Monday, the players' off-day. The Salukis return 22 starters off last season's 6-4 squad that reached the FCS quarterfinals, including 10 on both sides of the ball. Third-year freshman Chase Evans started at right guard with the No. 1 offensive line Thursday night, the only spot SIU doesn't return a starter. Third-year sophomore cornerback P.J. Jules, who played in nine games last season, is the frontrunner to replace the defense's only hole opposite All-American James Ceasar.
Kicker Nico Gualdoni, another sixth-year senior, converted all five of his extra-point attempts and added a 26-yard field goal. After a penalty, one of Gualdoni's extra-point attempts was from the 25-yard line, but the Johnston City native booted it through.
Ranked seventh in the Stats Perform preseason top-25 poll and 10th in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) preseason poll, SIU opens the 2021 fall season at Southeast Missouri State Sept. 2. Kickoff in Cape Girardeau is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+).
