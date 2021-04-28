NFL Draft | Valley could have 6 players drafted, with Lance going top 10

Lance led the Bison to the FCS national championship and an undefeated season (16-0) in his only season as their starting quarterback in 2019, helping NDSU defeat second-ranked James Madison 28-20 in the title game. NDSU's leading rusher and passer, Lance put up 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and completed 192 of 287 passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and was not intercepted the whole season. NDSU didn't play an FBS opponent that year, which may have been one of the reasons Lance participated in two NFL Pro Days in Fargo.

The 49ers could draft Lance, Alabama's Mac Jones or Ohio State's Justin Fields at No. 3. ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. has Lance going to Atlanta with the sixth pick, after a trade with Miami, which would go up to 4 to take Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, one of the most talented players in the draft, regardless of position. ESPN's Todd McShay has Lance going to Denver at No. 9. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson projects him to go to the Patriots at No. 10 after they trade up with Dallas from 15, and NFL.com's Chad Reuter has the Chicago Bears throwing their first-round pick at 20, their third-round pick at 83, and a first-round pick in 2022 to Carolina to go all the way up to 8 and take him. You may remember the Bears giving San Francisco their third pick in the 2017 draft, as well as two thirds and a fourth, to go up one spot to 2 and grab Mitchell Trubiskey.