Niles Notre Dame forward commits to SIU men

CARBONDALE — Troy D'Amico, a 6-foot-7 forward from Niles Notre Dame High School, verbally committed to the SIU men's basketball team Sunday.

D'Amico, ranked the sixth-best player in the state in the 2021 class by the City/Suburban Hoops Report, averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and three assists per game last season, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. D'Amico helped Notre Dame go 29-5 and reach the Class 3A sectional finals before the coronavirus prematurely ended their season.

D'Amico joins Mundelein High School forward Scottie Ebube in the Salukis' 2021 class. Steven Verplancken Jr., a Division II transfer guard from Glenville (West Virginia) State College who has to sit out the 2020-21 season, will also be a part of the Salukis' 2021 class.

D'Amico's verbal commitment is non-binding. He can officially sign with the team in November. D'Amico was being heavily recruited by the Salukis, Loyola, Valparaiso and Toledo, he told the Sun-Times in a June article.

