You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Niles Notre Dame forward commits to SIU men
0 comments

Niles Notre Dame forward commits to SIU men

{{featured_button_text}}
Troy D'Amico commits to SIU men's basketball team

Troy D'Amico, seen here in an illustration posted on his Twitter account, verbally committed to the SIU men's basketball team Sunday night. 

 PROVIDED

CARBONDALE — Troy D'Amico, a 6-foot-7 forward from Niles Notre Dame High School, verbally committed to the SIU men's basketball team Sunday.

D'Amico, ranked the sixth-best player in the state in the 2021 class by the City/Suburban Hoops Report, averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and three assists per game last season, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. D'Amico helped Notre Dame go 29-5 and reach the Class 3A sectional finals before the coronavirus prematurely ended their season.

D'Amico joins Mundelein High School forward Scottie Ebube in the Salukis' 2021 class. Steven Verplancken Jr., a Division II transfer guard from Glenville (West Virginia) State College who has to sit out the 2020-21 season, will also be a part of the Salukis' 2021 class.

D'Amico's verbal commitment is non-binding. He can officially sign with the team in November. D'Amico was being heavily recruited by the Salukis, Loyola, Valparaiso and Toledo, he told the Sun-Times in a June article. 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Meet Muila's mentor, Ed O'Neil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News