No. 11 SIU 30, Youngstown State 22: How They Scored

No. 11 SIU 30, Youngstown State 22
First Quarter
YSU 6, SIU 0
How they scored: Quarterback Mark Waid scored from the 1-yard line to put the Penguins ahead. Colt McFadden's extra-point attempt was blocked.
Time of score: 8:25
Drive details: 13 plays, 83 yards, 6:30
YSU 12, SIU 0
How they scored: Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 10-yard run. Waid's pass to running back London Pearson for the two-point conversion failed. The drive was set up at the SIU 31-yard line after Nic Baker was intercepted by Keyon Martin.
Time of score: 2:03
Drive details: 6 plays, 31 yards, 3:25
Second Quarter
YSU 12, SIU 7
How they scored: Javon Williams Jr. scored on a 6-yard run. Nico Gualdoni hit the extra point.
Time of score: 12:03
Drive details: 11 plays, 60 yards, 5:00
YSU 19, SIU 7
How they scored: McLaughlin rushed for his second touchdown of the opening half, this time from the 1-yard line. McFadden hit the extra point.
Time of score: 1:52
Drive details: 19 plays, 72 yards, 10:05
YSU 19, SIU 13
How they scored: Baker escaped pressure and ran 17 yards for a big touchdown right before the half. Gualdoni's extra-point attempt failed.
Time of score: 0:25
Drive details: 9 plays, 75 yards, 1:27
Halftime: YSU 19, SIU 13
Third Quarter
SIU 20, YSU 19
How they scored: Baker found Justin Strong for a 2-yard touchdown early in the second half to retake the lead. Gualdoni hit the extra point.
Time of score: 10:33
Drive details: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:27
SIU 23, YSU 19
How they scored: Gualdoni hit a 22-yard field goal after Baker threw incomplete on a third-and-goal from the YSU 5.
Time of score: 5:14
Drive details: 9 plays, 47 yards, 3:47
Fourth Quarter
SIU 23, YSU 22
How they scored: McFadden hit a 36-yard field goal for what turned out to be the Penguins' only points of the second half.
Time of score: 10:47
Drive details: 18 plays, 55 yards, 9:21
SIU 30, YSU 22
How they scored: Baker found Landon Lenoir for a 37-yard touchdown with 10:01 to play to give the Salukis some breathing room. It was the longest play from scrimmage for either team Saturday. Gualdoni hit the extra point to put SIU up eight.
Time of score: 10:01
Drive details: 3 plays, 66 yards, 0:40
Final: SIU 30, YSU 22
