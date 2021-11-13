No. 15/16 SIU 47, Indiana State 21: How They Scored

First Quarter

SIU 3, ISU 0

How they scored: Nico Gualdoni hit a 23-yard field goal after SIU's first drive of the day stalled inside the Indiana State 10. It was Gualdoni's 36th career field goal, tying him with Scott Everhart (1999-2002) for the fourth most in school history.

Time of score: 8:05

Drive details: 12 plays, 43 yards, 4:08

SIU 10, ISU 0

How they scored: Nic Baker found Avante Cox in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown pass. Cox had to outjump his defender at the last second to snare the ball. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 3:24

Drive details: 5 plays, 64 yards, 1;56

Second Quarter

SIU 13, ISU 0

How they scored: Gualdoni hit a 25-yard field goal after the Salukis were unable to punch it in again inside the 10. Baker found Jerron Rollins for a 12-yard pass on a third-and-10 to extend the drive.

Time of score: 11:47

Drive details: 11 plays, 48 yards, 4:35

SIU 13, ISU 7

How they scored: Anthony Thompson rolled left on a third-and-goal from the SIU 1, stopped, and flipped the ball over the line to a wide-open Dante Hendrix in the back of the end zone for the touchdown. Kicker Connor Tierney hit the extra point.

Time of score: 3:40

Drive details: 11 plays, 50 yards, 4:41

SIU 19, ISU 7

How they scored: Javon Williams Jr. took the snap on the final offensive play of the first half, rolled right alongside Justin Strong, and then turned it inside for a 6-yard touchdown run. The Salukis went for two, but Williams' pass was dropped in the end zone. Romeir Elliott had a 9-yard run to convert a fourth-and-1, and Baker escaped pressure for an 11-yard gain on a third-and-10 to reach the ISU 11 during the drive.

Time of score: 0:00

Drive details: 14 plays, 75 yards, 3:40

Halftime: SIU 19, ISU 7

Third Quarter

SIU 26, ISU 7

How they scored: Donnavan Spencer scored on a 2-yard run. Gualdoni hit the extra point to cap SIU's first drive of the second half. Justin Strong had a 6-yard run on a fourth-and-2 in ISU territory to extend the drive.

Time of score: 11:12

Drive details: 10 plays, 81 yards, 3:41

SIU 33, ISU 7

How they scored: SIU defensive end Jordan Berner tipped a Thompson pass that was intercepted by Anthony Knighton, and Knighton returned it 19 yards down the right sideline for his first career touchdown. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 11:03

Drive details: 1 play, 19 yards

SIU 40, ISU 7

How they scored: Baker floated a perfect ball over Cox's right shoulder he hauled in for a 9-yard touchdown. Gualdoni hit the extra point. Baker found tight end Tyce Daniel for a 41-yard reception down the right sideline he nearly scored on. Strong safety Ethan Hoover saved the touchdown.

Time of score: 8:21

Drive details: 3 plays, 71 yards, 0:49

SIU 40, ISU 14

How they scored: Rontrez Morgan caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Thompson. Tierney hit the extra point.

Time of score: 2:53

Drive details: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:28

Fourth Quarter

SIU 47, ISU 14

How they scored: Williams went 43 yards down the middle of the field on a third-and-5, eluding a pair of defenders near the 3-yard line for his 33rd career rushing touchdown. Williams moved past Amos Bullocks (2004-06) for third place on SIU's all-time rushing touchdowns list. Two Saluki Hall of Famers, "Touchdown" Tommy Koutsos (1999-2003) and Arkee Whitlock (2004-06) are the only ones left to catch with 52 and 51 scores, respectively. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 14:50

Drive details: 6 plays, 67 yards, 2:58

SIU 47, ISU 21

How they scored: Backup quarterback Kurtis Wilderman threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Hendrix in the final nine minutes. Tierney hit the extra point.

Time of score: 8:21

Drive details: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:09

Final: SIU 47, ISU 21

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0