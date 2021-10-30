No. 16/17 Northern Iowa 23, No. 3 SIU 16: How They Scored

First Quarter

SIU 3, UNI 0

How they scored: SIU went right down the field on its opening drive but had to settle for a field goal. Nico Gualdoni's 49-yarder was a career-long.

Time of score: 12:51

Drive detais: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:09

SIU 3, UNI 3

How they scored: The Panthers answered when Matthew Cook, the MVFC special teams player of the week, connected from 38 yards out.

Time of score: 5:35

Drive details: 4 plays, minus-8 yards, 1:49

Second Quarter

SIU 10, UNI 3

How they scored: Nic Baker found Landon Lenoir for a 52-yard touchdown down the left sideline. Lenoir beat his man, caught the ball near the 20, and about waltzed into the end zone. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 9:33

Drive details: 2 plays, 60 yards, 0:37

SIU 13, UNI 3

How they scored: Gualdoni hit a 48-yard field goal to push SIU's lead to double digits.

Time of score: 4:25

Drive details: 11 plays, 40 yards, 3:19

SIU 13, UNI 6

How they scored: UNI's drive stalled inside the red zone, and the Panthers had to settle for a 31-yard Cook field goal.

Time of score: 0:00

Drive details: 9 plays, 39 yards, 1:00

Halftime: SIU 13, UNI 6

Third Quarter

SIU 13, UNI 13

How they scored: Quarterback Theo Day found running back Sam Schnee over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown. Schnee caught it near the 5, and wasn't hit until he reached the goal line. Cook hit the extra point.

Time of score: 10:58

Drive detais: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:02

SIU 16, UNI 13

How they scored: Gualdoni hit his third field goal of the day, this time from 33 yards out, after SIU's drive stalled in the red zone again.

Time of score: 9:11

Drive details: 5 plays, 57 yards, 1:47

UNI 20, SIU 16

How they scored: UNI went ahead to stay off Day's flip to tight end Kyle Fourtenbary for the touchdown. Pressured up the middle, Day took a step to his right and got just enough on the pass to get it toward Fourtenbary. He snared it with his fingertips, just off the turf, and was able to turn it upfield for the touchdown.

Time of score: 2:49

Drive details: 14 plays, 79 yards, 6:16

Fourth Quarter

UNI 23, SIU 16

How they scored: Playing the clock, UNI took it down to 2:27 before giving Cook the chance to kick another field goal. His 44-yard attempt was good, stretching the lead to seven points.

Time of score: 2:27

Drive details: 6 plays, 14 yards, 1:37

Final: UNI 23, SIU 16

