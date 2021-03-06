No. 20 Loyola, Drake advance to MVC Tournament finals

ST. LOUIS — Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Loyola beat Indiana State 65-49 on Saturday to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament final.
Krutwig also had four assists and blocked three shots. Fellow senior Lucas Williamson scored 14 points for the Ramblers (23-4), and Keith Clemons had 12.
"The five starters have really kind of taken it upon ourselves to set the tone in games," Krutwig said. "It's not just offensively. It's mostly on defense. When it comes down to it we were firing on all cylinders, making the right reads."
Indiana State (15-10) shot 38.5% (20 for 52) from the field. Jake LaRavia scored 13 points, and Tyreke Key had 11 on 4-for-13 shooting.
Key was averaging 17.5 points per game coming into the day.
"We just have a constant respect for him," Ramblers forward Aher Ugusk said. "Guarding him with being physical and just keying on him has just been a goal of ours."
Loyola will take on 25-3 Drake in Sunday's 1:10 p.m. final at the Enterprise Center. The Bulldogs clipped Missouri State 71-69 when Joseph Yesufu banked in a high-arcing layup with 2.5 seconds left.
The Sycamores were one of two teams to beat top-seeded Loyola in conference play with a 76-71 win at home on Jan. 10. But they fell behind early in this one and never caught up.
"They just came out and steamrolled us with making shots and put us behind the eight ball early." Sycamores coach Greg Lansing said.
Braden Norris set the tone by hitting three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes. The Ramblers led 42-28 at halftime.
"It felt like we were loose," Ramblers coach Porter Moser said. "We know we can shoot and the guys have just been really loose shooting it."
• Drake 71, Missouri State 69: Yesufu scored 25 points to help the second-seeded Bulldogs get another shot at Loyola. The teams split two regular-season games in Des Moines.
Playing without all-conference guard Roman Penn and Valley Newcomer of the Year ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake scrambled behind Yesufu and Tremell Murphy, who had 20 points and Darnell Brodie, who had 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs committed just two turnovers, one in each half.
Drake had a 69-65 lead with 2:30 left, but Demarcus Sharp scored inside at the 2:09 mark and again with 19.5 seconds left to get the Bears even at 69-69. Yesufu drove through the middle of the defense and banked in a high-flying shot for the win. MSU could only get a half-court heave off that didn't draw iron before the buzzer sounded.
Gaige Prim led MSU (17-7) with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Keaton Hervey had 18 points and Demarcus Sharp had 16.