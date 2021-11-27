No. 21/23 SIU 22, No. 17/20 South Dakota 10: How They Scored

First Quarter

SIU 3, USD 0

How they scored: Nico Gualdoni hit a 50-yard field goal on SIU's first drive of the game for the lead. Gualdoni's kick tied him with Ron Miller for the third-most career field goals in Saluki history. Gualdoni later hit two more to pass him. The drive was set up after Carson Camp was intercepted by Qua Brown.

Time of score: 8:01

Drive details: 14 plays, 30 yards, 5:47

Second Quarter

SIU 10, USD 0

How they scored: Nic Baker found Avante Cox all alone on the left side of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass. It was Baker's 26th passing touchdown this season, just two back of coach Nick Hill's single-season record of 28 in 2007. Gualdoni hit the extra point. Baker faced a lot of pressure on that play. He looked right, and then found Cox standing all by himself in the end zone.

Time of score: 8:04

Drive details: 15 plays, 85 yards, 6:49

SIU 13, USD 0

How they scored: Gualdoni added a 26-yard field goal when SIU's drive stalled inside the 20-yard line.

Time of score: 0:00

Drive details: 16 plays, 83 yards, 5:46

Halftime: SIU 13, USD 0

Third Quarter

SIU 13, USD 3

How they scored: Kicker Mason Lorber hit a 21-yard field goal after the Coyotes were unable to punch it in from the 4. Camp appeared to have a screen pass set up for a running back to his left, but he overthrew him, and the ball landed incomplete to force the field goal.

Time of score: 7:55

Drive details: 11 plays, 88 yards, 4:15

SIU 16, USD 3

How they scored: Gualdoni added his third field goal of the day, this time from 41 yards. SIU tried a jet sweep with Cox on a third-and-2, and he lost a yard to force the field goal try.

Time of score: 5:27

Drive details: 5 plays, 51 yards, 2:28

Fourth Quarter

SIU 16, USD 10

How they scored: Travis Theis capped USD's best drive of the day with a 2-yard TD run left. Lorber added the extra point.

Time of score: 8:50

Drive details: 13 plays, 87 yards, 4:57

SIU 22, USD 10

How they scored: SIU answered all of USD's scores with one of its own. Romeir Elliott scored on a 5-yard touchdown run after the Salukis lined up three wide receivers to the right and ran left. They went for two, but Baker was sacked on the two-point try. Baker found Cox for a a 48-yard gain down to the USD 23.

Time of score: 6:16

Drive details: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:34

Final: SIU 22, USD 10

