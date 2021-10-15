No. 22/24 North Dakota at No. 4 SIU: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — North Dakota is desperate to stay in the Missouri Valley Football Conference race after an 0-2 start. SIU's football team wants to avoid a letdown after last weekend's win at South Dakota State and stay atop the league with the bye week in its sights.

The fourth-ranked Salukis (5-1, 3-0 MVFC) want some payback against the No. 22/24 Fighting Hawks (2-3, 0-2), too, when the two tussle at Saluki Stadium on Saturday. After knocking off nationally-ranked Southeast Missouri State in the fall of 2020, SIU battled a cold spell that made it almost impossible to practice outside the week of its spring opener at UND. The Hawks showed no mercy, knocking quarterback Kare Lyles out off a cornerback blitz that no one picked up, and forcing five turnovers in a 44-21 win at the Alerus Center in North Dakota that wasn't even that close.

UND quarterback Tommy Schuster is back, as is running back Otis Weah, an All-American candidate that had 91 yards and a touchdown off 13 carries in his first game with the Hawks against SIU. UND has struggled to put things together after blowing out Drake 38-0 in its third game of the season, however, losing 16-10 to current No. 3 North Dakota State and losing at South Dakota, 20-13, last weekend. The Hawks have allowed 36 of the 98 points they've given up this season in their two conference games and are ninth in the league in scoring (24 points per game).

Here are three things to watch for in Saturday's Homecoming football game:

No. 1 — SIU's balance on offense

SIU was able to run it against a team that no one runs it against (183 yards and two touchdowns previously at No. 2/3 South Dakota State), and can cause the Hawks a lot of problems if it's able to establish the ground game. The Salukis haven't had to, but they haven't rushed for more than 200 yards since getting 406 against Dayton Sept. 18. They have four elite running backs and a veteran offensive line, and if they stick with it, could control the game on the ground.

UND could miss its starting nose tackle, Jalen Morrison, who is questionable for Saturday's game, according to UND coach Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert, and is second in the league in passing defense (191 yards allowed per game). UND is sixth in the MVFC in total defense (346.6 yards allowed per game).

"They're gonna bring pressures. They got us on one last year, a couple of ones," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "We didn't do a great job, coaching-wise, last year, and so they bring a lot of pressures. They've got really good players. They've always had a standard of defense at that school, going back to coach (Dale) Lennon and Bubba. They're gonna play good defense. They're gonna be aggressive."

SIU must avoid the third-and-long situations UND needs to stay in the game. The Hawks trailed by seven with just over five minutes to go last weekend at South Dakota and never got the ball back. The Salukis might not have All-American wide receiver Avante Cox, as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury, but Landon Lenoir is off to a career-best season with 39 catches, 576 yards and seven touchdowns in six games. Lenoir's seven TD catches leads the MVFC, and he is second in the league in receiving yards per game and receptions per game.

No. 2 — Schuster under pressure

SIU, obviously, must protect Nic Baker better than it did against SDSU, when the sophomore quarterback had to make something out of nothing 8-10 times. UND has only allowed three sacks this season, and has allowed quarterback Tommy Schuster to throw for 1,146 yards and six touchdowns. Schuster has completed 65.9% of his passes so far, and can be efficient, but he also struggled to put the ball in the right spot a few times at South Dakota that might have led to first downs. Schuster has been picked off four times this season, and will have to have a big game if the Hawks want to stay close.

The Salukis typically play a lot of zone, and may play back against UND in order to keep everything in front. Penalties hurt the Hawks on several drives at South Dakota, and they may not be able to put together 10-12-play drives to score. UND's longest pass this season went 35 yards, and its longest rush of the season was 51 yards by part-time wide receiver Luke Skokna. The Hawks will line up Skokna in the backfield and out wide.

No. 3 — Clean football

The pressure is all on the Salukis Saturday, which is something they've earned. The win at SDSU moved them up to their highest national ranking since 2010, when they were fourth in the Stats Perform poll and second in the coaches list. This team deals well with pressure, and could have the best crowd of the season with Homecoming and the 2021 Hall of Fame class in attendance.

SIU can overcome turnovers, but can't open the door to easy points for UND. Schweigert knows how to get his guys to the quarterback and force the issue, and will have his guys ready to play as underdogs. The veteran Salukis have to play like it and avoid special teams blunders, costly fumbles in their own territory, and poor decisions throwing the football. UND has forced eight turnovers this season, with seven interceptions and one fumble recovery in five games, but hasn't forced one in MVFC play yet.

