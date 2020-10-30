No. 24 SIU 20, No. 25 SEMO 17: How They Scored

First Quarter
SEMO 7, SIU 0
How they scored: Geno Hess was stopped for a moment on a rush from the 2-yard line, but his linemen pushed him into the end zone for the touchdown. Kendrick Tiller hit the extra-point attempt for a 7-0 lead. Hess broke off a 64-yard run down the right sideline after he broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage to reach the red zone.
Time of score: 3:27
Drive details: 7 plays, 84 yards, 3:35
Second Quarter
SEMO 7, SIU 3
How they scored: Nico Gualdoni hit a 23-yard field goal after SIU's drive stalled at the 3-yard line. The Salukis came up empty on a third-and-goal pass, but SEMO was called for pass interference in the end zone, giving SIU the ball on the 3. The Salukis failed to capitalize and had to settle for the field goal.
Time of score: 11:37
Drive details: 16 plays, 68 yards, 6:41
Halftime: SEMO 7, SIU 3
Third Quarter
SIU 10, SEMO 7
How they scored: Javon Williams Jr., the leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Football Conference last season with 19 touchdowns, earned his first of the 2020-21 season with a 40-yard run on a third-and-2. Williams knifed through the left side, broke a tackle just past the line of scrimmage, and got a block downfield to help him reach the end zone. Gualdoni hit the extra point.
Time of score: 4:57
Drive details: 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:04
SEMO 14, SIU 10
How they scored: Andrew Bunch threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Johnny King in the right corner of the end zone. Tiller hit the extra point. SEMO started the drive on their own 47 after SIU tried an onside kick.
Time of score: 2:21
Drive details: 6 plays, 47 yards, 2:33
Fourth Quarter
SIU 17, SEMO 14
How they scored: Kare Lyles hit Avante Cox on a slant-in from the right, and Cox beat cornerback Shabari Davis to the middle of the field for an 18-yard touchdown. Gualdoni hit the extra point. Williams set up the drive with a 31-yard punt return.
Time of score: 8:47
Drive details: 4 plays, 44 yards, 1:12
SIU 17, SEMO 17
How they scored: Tiller hit a 33-yard field goal after the Redhawks were unable to punch it in from the 15-yard line. SIU's Anthony Knighton beat his man and tackled Aaron Alston on a run toward the right side to force the field goal.
Time of score: 4:16
Drive details: 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:26
SIU 20, SEMO 17
How they scored: Gualdoni's second field goal of the game, from 27 yards, walked off the victory for the Salukis. Avante Cox broke a tackle on a wide receiver screen and got into Redhawks territory, and Romeir Elliott added another big run to get SIU inside the 20. Gualdoni previously made a 23-yarder in the first half.
Time of score: 0:00
Drive details: 7 plays, 53 yards, 1:23
Final: SIU 20, SEMO 17
