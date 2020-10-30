No. 24 SIU 20, No. 25 SEMO 17: How They Scored

SIU 10, SEMO 7

How they scored: Javon Williams Jr., the leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Football Conference last season with 19 touchdowns, earned his first of the 2020-21 season with a 40-yard run on a third-and-2. Williams knifed through the left side, broke a tackle just past the line of scrimmage, and got a block downfield to help him reach the end zone. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 4:57

Drive details: 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:04

SEMO 14, SIU 10

How they scored: Andrew Bunch threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Johnny King in the right corner of the end zone. Tiller hit the extra point. SEMO started the drive on their own 47 after SIU tried an onside kick.

Time of score: 2:21

Drive details: 6 plays, 47 yards, 2:33

Fourth Quarter

SIU 17, SEMO 14