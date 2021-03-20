No. 6 South Dakota State 44, No. 5 SIU 3: How They Scored

SDSU 34, SIU 3

How they scored: Davis, SDSU's backup running back, scored the first of three rushing touchdowns, this time from a yard out. Frahm hit the extra point. The drive began at the SIU 4-yard line after Lyles was intercepted by Josh Manchigiah, and he returned it 28 yards to the 8. Offensive tackle Lucas Davis, who was credited for the tackle, was called for targeting and ejected, which gave the Jackrabbits the ball at the 4.