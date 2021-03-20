No. 6 South Dakota State 44, No. 5 SIU 3: How They Scored

First Quarter
SIU 3, SDSU 0
How they scored: Nico Gualdoni's 27-yard field goal got SIU the lead, but it came after a devastating failure inside the 5-yard line. The Salukis had first-and-goal at the SDSU 4 but couldn't get in. The ball was snapped before Javon Williams Jr. was expecting it, and it went all the way past the 20. SIU fumbled on the next play but retained possession.
Time of score: 1:52
Drive details: 17 plays, 64 yards, 8:04
Second Quarter
SDSU 7, SIU 3
How they scored: Quarterback Mark Gronowski faked a handoff to his right, turned to his left, and beat everybody around the end for a 4-yard touchdown. Cole Frahm hit the extra point. The Jackrabbits ran off more than nine minutes with their 18-play drive.
Time of score: 4:04
Drive details: 18 plays, 91 yards, 9:26
SDSU 14, SIU 3
How they scored: Isaiah Davis rushed for a 3-yard touchdown. Frahm hit the extra point. The drive was set up after Justin Strong fumbled the kickoff return after the Jackrabbits went up 7-3.
Time of score: 2:45
Drive details: 3 plays, 17 yards, 1:13
SDSU 17, SIU 3
How they scored: Frahm added a field goal after Stone Labanowitz's pass to Romeir Elliott was dropped. SDSU intercepted the richochet and reached the SIU red zone before coming up short.
Time of score: 0:00
Drive details: 7 plays, 50 yards, 0:39
Halftime: SDSU 17, SIU 3
Third Quarter
SDSU 24, SIU 3
How they scored: Gronowski scored on a 12-yard run. Frahm hit the extra point. The drive started at the SIU 24-yard line after cornerback Don Gardner picked off Kare Lyles on the first play of the second half.
Time of score: 13:24
Drive details: 3 plays, 24 yards, 1:31
SDSU 27, SIU 3
How they scored: Frahm added a 30-yard field goal to put the Jackrabbits up four scores. The drive began at the SIU 33 after the Salukis went for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 33, and Lyles threw the ball away under pressure.
Time of score: 9:11
Drive details: 7 plays, 20 yards, 2:55
SDSU 34, SIU 3
How they scored: Davis, SDSU's backup running back, scored the first of three rushing touchdowns, this time from a yard out. Frahm hit the extra point. The drive began at the SIU 4-yard line after Lyles was intercepted by Josh Manchigiah, and he returned it 28 yards to the 8. Offensive tackle Lucas Davis, who was credited for the tackle, was called for targeting and ejected, which gave the Jackrabbits the ball at the 4.
Time of score: 7:36
Drive details: 2 plays, 4 yards, 0:49
SDSU 41, SIU 3
How they scored: Davis broke off a 45-yard touchdown run through the right side of the line. Frahm hit his fifth extra point of the afternoon.
Time of score: 2:49
Drive details: 5 plays, 70 yards, 2:51
Fourth Quarter
SDSU 44, SIU 3
How they scored: Backup kicker Hunter Dustman hit a 43-yard field goal after SDSU's late drive stalled.