No. 7/10 SIU 47, Southeast Missouri State 21: 3 things we learned

SIU and Southeast Missouri State's annual season opener was always a toss-up. Until Thursday night in Cape Girardeau.

Nic Baker threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns, to four different receivers, and made it look easy in the No. 7/10 Salukis' 47-21 road win. Avante Cox outrunning everyone for a touchdown was not that unusual, but what was unusual was how SIU's defense shut down the Redhawks' ground game. Geno Hess uncorked a 35-yarder in the opening quarter, but safety Qua Brown was able to trip him up. Hess had two runs of 11 yards the rest of the way, and SEMO finished with 142 yards on 35 carries (4.1 yards per carry).

Here are three more things we learned from SIU's season opener:

No. 1 — Salukis come out passing first

With four talented running backs and a veteran offensive line (SIU has four starters back), the Salukis were expected to come out running the ball. Instead, with Romeir Elliott and Western Carolina transfer Donnavan Spencer dressed but banged up, SIU went out to test SEMO's new secondary.

Baker completed five of his first six passes with two touchdowns, and finished his record-setting day 25 of 34. Avante Cox, Landon Lenoir, new tight end Tyce Daniel and Izaiah Hartrup all caught touchdown passes. Baker was sacked once.