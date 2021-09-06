No. 7/10 SIU 47, Southeast Missouri State 21: 3 things we learned

SIU and Southeast Missouri State's annual season opener was always a toss-up. Until Thursday night in Cape Girardeau.
Nic Baker threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns, to four different receivers, and made it look easy in the No. 7/10 Salukis' 47-21 road win. Avante Cox outrunning everyone for a touchdown was not that unusual, but what was unusual was how SIU's defense shut down the Redhawks' ground game. Geno Hess uncorked a 35-yarder in the opening quarter, but safety Qua Brown was able to trip him up. Hess had two runs of 11 yards the rest of the way, and SEMO finished with 142 yards on 35 carries (4.1 yards per carry).
Here are three more things we learned from SIU's season opener:
No. 1 — Salukis come out passing first
With four talented running backs and a veteran offensive line (SIU has four starters back), the Salukis were expected to come out running the ball. Instead, with Romeir Elliott and Western Carolina transfer Donnavan Spencer dressed but banged up, SIU went out to test SEMO's new secondary.
Baker completed five of his first six passes with two touchdowns, and finished his record-setting day 25 of 34. Avante Cox, Landon Lenoir, new tight end Tyce Daniel and Izaiah Hartrup all caught touchdown passes. Baker was sacked once.
No. 2 — Big-time pressure from the front seven
On the other side, SIU's front seven really got after SEMO quarterback C.J. Ogbonna. The junior college transfer was sacked four times in his first Division I start, and completed just nine passes all night. The Salukis showed some four-down sets and some three-down lineman sets. They brought pressure up the middle and from the side, and had seven quarterback hurries and 6.0 tackles for loss.
SIU is still looking for its first interception of the season, but secured six three-and-outs Thursday night. The Salukis also played several guys on the line, which got them some valuable experience.
No. 3 — Special problems
The only bruises from SIU's win was its special teams play. The Salukis had a short field goal attempt blocked, they missed on a two-point conversion try but were given another chance because of a horse collar tackle, and they allowed 123 yards off kickoff returns. There were some bright spots — punter Jack Colquhoun hit one that SEMO's Zack Smith fumbled and SIU recovered, and kicker Nico Gualdoni made two field goals and 5 of 6 extra-point attempts — but the Salukis' coverage must get better.
