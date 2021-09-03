No. 7/10 SIU 47, Southeast Missouri State 21: Grading the Salukis

Offense: A

One of SEMO's biggest defensive strengths was its size in its front seven, so the Salukis threw over the top. A lot. SIU came out with a play-action pass from its own end zone, and Nic Baker delivered a perfect floater for Avante Cox to run under. Cox sped 99 yards for the touchdown, and finished with 187 yards on five catches. Baker threw touchdown passes to four different receivers and set a new single-game passing record with 460 yards on just 25 completions.

Defense: A

SIU's front seven, specifically its defensive line, made it tough for SEMO quarterback C.J. Ogbonna to get comfortable. Ogbonna was sacked four times in his Division I premiere and finished with 10 yards rushing on eight carries. The Salukis recovered two fumbles and held the Redhawks to 243 yards of total offense in their own building.

Special Teams: D