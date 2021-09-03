No. 7/10 SIU 47, Southeast Missouri State 21: Grading the Salukis

Offense: A
One of SEMO's biggest defensive strengths was its size in its front seven, so the Salukis threw over the top. A lot. SIU came out with a play-action pass from its own end zone, and Nic Baker delivered a perfect floater for Avante Cox to run under. Cox sped 99 yards for the touchdown, and finished with 187 yards on five catches. Baker threw touchdown passes to four different receivers and set a new single-game passing record with 460 yards on just 25 completions.
Defense: A
SIU's front seven, specifically its defensive line, made it tough for SEMO quarterback C.J. Ogbonna to get comfortable. Ogbonna was sacked four times in his Division I premiere and finished with 10 yards rushing on eight carries. The Salukis recovered two fumbles and held the Redhawks to 243 yards of total offense in their own building.
Special Teams: D
Special teams was SIU's lone black eye in its 26-point win. SEMO had four kickoff returns for 143 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per return, and blocked a field goal attempt. Saluki kicker Nico Gualdoni made two field goals, from 28 and 25 yards, but missed an extra point early in the fourth quarter. SIU was solid on special teams, as far as no muffed punts and no returns went for points, but the Salukis can't give away so many free yards.
Overall: A
Baker made 460 yards look easy (he didn't even play the last 11 minutes), and SIU's offense showed it will have a lot to throw at people. Playing without Romeir Elliott, who was dressed but didn't play after he was dinged up in practice, the Salukis aired it out against a team with traditionally a strong secondary. When SIU had to get the tough yards on the ground, it found a way. Defensively, the Salukis got after SEMO's quarterback and held the Redhawks to 4 of 15 third-down conversions.