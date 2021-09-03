No. 7/10 SIU 47, Southeast Missouri State 21: How They Scored

First Quarter
SIU 7, SEMO 0
How they scored: Quarterback Nic Baker got a big start to what turned out to be a record-setting performance at Houck Field, taking the first snap in his own end zone and turning it into seven points. Baker faked a handoff, and flipped the ball to a wide-open Avante Cox near the 20. Cox did the rest, sprinting for a 99-yard touchdown on the Salukis' first offensive play of the season. Kicker Nico Gualdoni hit the extra point.
Time of score: 10:35
Drive details: 1 play, 99 yards, 0:13
SIU 7, SEMO 7
How they scored: Quarterback C.J. Ogbonna found Zack Smith on the left side for a 15-yard touchdown to answer SIU's 7-0 lead. Kicker D.C. Pippin, in for projected starter Kenny Doak, hit the extra point. It was Ogbonna's only touchdown pass of the evening.
Time of score: 5:17
Drive details: 9 plays, 65 yards, 5:18
SIU 14, SEMO 7
How they scored: Baker's second touchdown pass of the night went to tight end Tyce Daniel in the left corner of the end zone from 16 yards out. Gualdoni hit the extra point.
Time of score: 2:31
Drive details: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:46
Second Quarter
SIU 21, SEMO 7
How they scored: Baker found Izaiah Hartrup for a 12-yard touchdown in the left corner of the end zone to extend the lead. It was Hartrup's first touchdown catch as a Saluki. Gualdoni hit the extra point. SIU went 28 yards on a Baker-to-Avante Cox pass to reach the SEMO 25 and converted two short third downs to keep the drive alive.
Time of score: 12:32
Drive details: 10 plays, 63 yards, 4:04
SIU 28, SEMO 7
How they scored: Justin Strong started up the middle on a second-and-3 run at the SEMO 22, then broke it around the right end for a touchdown. SIU tried for the two-point conversion, but Gualdoni was tackled after taking a pitch from Baker. A personal foul penalty on SEMO for a horsecollar tackle gave the Salukis the ball at the 1-yard line, but they elected to kick it, and Gualdoni hit the extra point for the three-score lead.
Time of score: 5:29
Drive details: 4 plays, 70 yards, 1:39
Halftime: SIU 28, SEMO 7
Third Quarter
SIU 31, SEMO 7
How they scored: Gualdoni's 28-yard field goal on the Salukis' first drive of the second half capped a 64-yard drive.
Time of score: 12:48
Drive details: 7 plays, 64 yards, 2:21
SIU 38, SEMO 7
How they scored: Javon Williams Jr. scored his 26th career rushing touchdown with a 1-yard plunge. Williams lost the football after he extended it over the goal line, but it was called a score after the ball broke the plane of the end zone. Gualdoni hit the extra point.
Time of score: 8:09
Drive details: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:51
SIU 38, SEMO 14
How they scored: SEMO's defense got the Redhawks back on the board in the third quarter. Baker threw a pass that was a bit too far outside Lenoir, and linebacker Mike Matthews was able to snare the tipped ball and return the interception 10 yards for the touchdown. Clark Curno hit the extra point.
Time of score: 6:16
Drive details: 1 play, 10 yards
Fourth Quarter
SIU 44, SEMO 14
How they scored: Baker floated a perfect pass to Lenoir in the back-left corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown. Gualdoni missed the extra point attempt. It was the end of Baker's record-setting night. The fourth-year sophomore threw for 460 yards, breaking Sam Straub's previous record of 450 set against Western Illinois in 2016.
Time of score: 13:09
Drive details: 9 plays, 78 yards, 4:00
SIU 47, SEMO 14
How they scored: Gualdoni hit his 27th career field goal at SIU, moving him into eighth place in school history, with a 25-yarder after the Saluki defense forced its second turnover of the night. Safety Clayton Bush forced backup quarterback Christian Perez to fumble at the Redhawks' 35. Linebacker Zach Burrola recovered and returned it two yards to the 27. A 15-yard pass interference penalty gave SIU and backup quarterback Stone Norton the ball at the SEMO 12.
Time of score: 10:47
Drive details: 4 plays, 19 yards, 1:00
SIU 47, SEMO 21
How they scored: Perez capped a 10-play, 53-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Todd. Pippin hit the extra point.