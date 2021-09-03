No. 7/10 SIU 47, Southeast Missouri State 21: How They Scored

How they scored: Baker found Izaiah Hartrup for a 12-yard touchdown in the left corner of the end zone to extend the lead. It was Hartrup's first touchdown catch as a Saluki. Gualdoni hit the extra point. SIU went 28 yards on a Baker-to-Avante Cox pass to reach the SEMO 25 and converted two short third downs to keep the drive alive.

How they scored: Justin Strong started up the middle on a second-and-3 run at the SEMO 22, then broke it around the right end for a touchdown. SIU tried for the two-point conversion, but Gualdoni was tackled after taking a pitch from Baker. A personal foul penalty on SEMO for a horsecollar tackle gave the Salukis the ball at the 1-yard line, but they elected to kick it, and Gualdoni hit the extra point for the three-score lead.