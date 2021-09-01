No. 7/10 SIU at Southeast Missouri State: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — No matter the rankings, Southeast Missouri State always seems to give SIU's football team fits.
Four of the last six meetings between the two rivals separated by 49 miles were decided by eight points or less. Last fall the 24th-ranked Salukis needed a last-second field goal from Nico Gualdoni to beat the 25th-ranked Redhawks at Saluki Stadium. Both teams threw two interceptions. Both teams had a 100-yard rusher. SIU went on to its first playoff berth in 12 years, while SEMO finished 4-4 but ended the spring season with three straight victories.
"It's time to just go play, and we play a great opponent," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Ton of respect for coach (Tom Matukewicz) and SEMO. It's nice to have this game as your first game. You have your team's attention, and the attention to detail that has to be had throughout training camp to go out and play well in Week 1."
SEMO has won two of the last three meetings of the War for the Wheel, but are just 4-3 in home openers under Matukewicz, a former assistant coach at SIU. The Redhawks are 42-38-8 against the Salukis, but the game takes on a new meaning for the seventh-ranked team in the country. SEMO is 8-28 against ranked teams since 2004, and 3-12 against top-10 teams.
Here are three things to watch in Thursday night's 2021 fall season kickoff:
No. 1 — Containing Hess
SEMO running back Geno Hess, a 5-foot-8, 195-pound senior that led the FCS with 12 rushing touchdowns in the spring, had 128 yards and a touchdown against SIU last fall. With two preseason all-conference offensive linemen, a Fresno State transfer at center, and a new quarterback, look for the Redhawks to revolve around Hess.
Wide receivers Zack Smith (38 catches, 403 yards, 4 TDs in the spring), Johnny King (31 catches, 392 yards, 2 TDs) and Aaron Alston (18 catches, 256 yards) are all back. C.J. Ogbonna, a 6-2, 215-pound junior from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, is the new quarterback after he led his team to the NJCAA national championship. Ogbonna is the sixth transfer to start at quarterback in Matukewicz's eighth season, and the third junior college transfer.
The Salukis struggled mightily against the run, but after battling several injuries up front (they lost three of their top-four tackles from the beginning of the year), they feel like their front seven is one of their deepest yet. Kevin Glajchen, who is slated to start at one tackle spot, was the Pioneer League Defensive Player of the Year at San Diego in the spring season, and Gianini Belizaire came on at the end of the season. Ends Jordan Berner and Anthony Knighton are two of the best in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
No. 2 — The Salukis giveth, the Salukis taketh away
Lost in SIU's first playoff run in 12 years was its incredibly bad turnover margin. Yes, the Salukis had to use three different starting quarterbacks, but their minus-11 turnover margin was the second-worst in the FCS last season. Only The Citadel, which was minus-12, was worse after SIU threw 13 interceptions and lost nine fumbles.
Without any preseason in college football, look for one team to take a huge advantage in the game via takeaways. The strength of SEMO's defense is its front three and its secondary. SIU's strength last season was in bending but not breaking, as it allowed an average of 29.7 points per game when it was all said and done. With the oldest team in Saluki history, and two All-Americans back on defense, look for SIU to be tough to score on.
No. 3 — Two new signal-callers at Houck Field
Ogbonna can run and throw it, as can SIU's new starting quarterback Nic Baker. The difference of the two is Baker has had success at the Division I level. The Rochester native is 3-0 as a starter, after leading the Salukis past top-ranked North Dakota State and from a double-digit deficit at Youngstown State. Baker started in SIU's 17-16 win over fourth-ranked Northern Iowa, but broke his foot in the first half, when it trailed.
Stone Labanowitz took over, and led the Salukis to the playoffs. Labanowitz left the team after he lost the quarterback battle during training camp, leaving SIU with five freshmen behind Baker. Stone Norton, the slated backup, started at Florida International, but the Salukis want to protect Baker as long as they can. All-American wide receiver Avante Cox and a four-headed backfield, led by All-American Javon Williams Jr., Romeir Elliott and the multi-talented Justin Strong, should help take the pressure off.
