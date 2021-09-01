No. 7/10 SIU at Southeast Missouri State: 3 things to watch

Lost in SIU's first playoff run in 12 years was its incredibly bad turnover margin. Yes, the Salukis had to use three different starting quarterbacks, but their minus-11 turnover margin was the second-worst in the FCS last season. Only The Citadel, which was minus-12, was worse after SIU threw 13 interceptions and lost nine fumbles.

Without any preseason in college football, look for one team to take a huge advantage in the game via takeaways. The strength of SEMO's defense is its front three and its secondary. SIU's strength last season was in bending but not breaking, as it allowed an average of 29.7 points per game when it was all said and done. With the oldest team in Saluki history, and two All-Americans back on defense, look for SIU to be tough to score on.

No. 3 — Two new signal-callers at Houck Field

Ogbonna can run and throw it, as can SIU's new starting quarterback Nic Baker. The difference of the two is Baker has had success at the Division I level. The Rochester native is 3-0 as a starter, after leading the Salukis past top-ranked North Dakota State and from a double-digit deficit at Youngstown State. Baker started in SIU's 17-16 win over fourth-ranked Northern Iowa, but broke his foot in the first half, when it trailed.

Stone Labanowitz took over, and led the Salukis to the playoffs. Labanowitz left the team after he lost the quarterback battle during training camp, leaving SIU with five freshmen behind Baker. Stone Norton, the slated backup, started at Florida International, but the Salukis want to protect Baker as long as they can. All-American wide receiver Avante Cox and a four-headed backfield, led by All-American Javon Williams Jr., Romeir Elliott and the multi-talented Justin Strong, should help take the pressure off.

