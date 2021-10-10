NO. 7/8 SIU 42, NO. 2/3 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 41 (OT)

How They Scored

First Quarter

SDSU 7, SIU 0

How they scored: SDSU won the toss and took the ball, then went right down the field and scored the first seven points of the game. Pierre Strong Jr. finished off the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run. Cole Frahm hit the extra point.

Time of score: 11:01

Drive details: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:59

Second Quarter

SDSU 10, SIU 0

How they scored: Frahm hit a 40-yard field goal after Chris Oladokun threw a third-down pass out of bounds.

Time of score: 14:50

Drive details: 8 plays, 36 yards, 2:54

SDSU 17, SIU 0

How they scored: Strong threw his second touchdown pass of the season after drawing in the defense on a run toward the right sideline. Strong pulled up to throw, and completed a 19-yard pass to Jadon Janke in the end zone. Frahm hit the extra point. The drive started at the SIU 19 after Romeir Elliott was stripped of the ball as he tried to go around the right side of the offensive line. SDSU recovered.

Time of score: 14:35

Drive details: 1 play, 19 yards, 0:07

SDSU 20, SIU 0

How they scored: Frahm hit a 22-yard field goal after SIU's defense held inside the 5-yard line. The Salukis got Strong at the 5, and again at the 1, before the Jackrabbits tried a quarterback keeper with Chris Oladokun. Anthony Knighton dropped him for a 4-yard loss, and SDSU had to settle for the field goal.

Time of score: 9:12

Drive details: 10 plays, 76 yards, 3:59

SDSU 20, SIU 7

How they scored: Nic Baker threw the first of his four touchdown passes to get the Salukis on the scoreboard. Baker found Jerron Rollins down the middle of the field for a 61-yard touchdown on a second-and-3 at the SIU 39-yard line. Nico Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 7:54

Drive details: 4 plays, 80 yards, 1:12

SDSU 20, SIU 14

How they scored: SIU turned Jakari Patterson's interception into seven points after Baker found Landon Lenoir for an 18-yard touchdown. Baker eluded pressure in the pocket, and found Lenoir on the run. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 5:25

Drive details: 4 plays, 30 yards, 1:35

Halftime: SDSU 20, SIU 14

Third Quarter

SDSU 28, SIU 14

How they scored: In a stunning turn of events, SIU went from pulling to within three points of the Jackrabbits to going down 14 in two plays. The Salukis drove to the SDSU 2-yard line before Javon Williams Jr. was dropped for a loss of 2 yards. Baker tried to find running back Donnavan Spencer on a quick-out toward the left sideline for the touchdowns, but SDSU's Michael Griffin II broke it up. SIU set up for the field goal, and Gualdoni made his 21-yard attempt, but after SDSU was called for lining up illegally over the snapper, the Salukis elected to take the points off the board and try for the touchdown from the 2-yard line. The play remained fourth down. Williams got the ball and went toward the line of scrimmage before appearing to pull up and look to pass. When it wasn't there, he went for the end zone, and dove for the goal line, attempting to extend the football at the last minute. But Williams lost the ball before it broke the plane, and after it rolled back two yards, cornerback Malik Lofton picked it up and returned it 97 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. The play was not reviewed. SDSU went for two, and Oladokun completed a short pass to tight end Zach Heins to go up 28-14.

Time of score: 3:38

Drive details: 1 play, 97 yards

Fourth Quarter

SDSU 28, SIU 21

How they scored: SIU converted one third down before Baker found Zach Gibson for a 19-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-4 from the 19. Gualdoni hit the extra point. Baker got SDSU to jump offsides to convert one third down, and survived a Baker fumble that was recovered by Gibson the play before the score.

Time of score: 10:38

Drive details: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:23

SDSU 35, SIU 21

How they scored: Strong, as he's done so many times against the Salukis, got loose for an 85-yard touchdown run on SDSU's very first play after SIU cut the deficit to one score. Strong started left, cut back right, and was off to the races after he got past the 20-yard line. Frahm hit the extra point. It was the longest offensive scoring play the Salukis allowed all season.

Time of score: 10:18

Drive details: 1 play, 85 yards, 0:15

SDSU 35, SIU 28

How they scored: Spencer continued to show his big-play ability with a 63-yard touchdown run on SIU's second play of the drive. After Baker escaped pressure and advanced the ball 12 yards, Spencer took the handoff through a hole on the right side, got past a few defenders near the 45, and was gone. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 9:38

Drive details: 2 plays, 75 yards, 0:40

SDSU 35, SIU 35

How they scored: Baker converted two fourth downs, one off an 8-yard scramble and another off an incredible play in which he escaped a sack, bought some time, and found Izaiah Hartrup for an 18-yard gain, before finding Lenoir for another touchdown. Lenoir made an incredible grab of Baker's pass almost out of bounds with his right arm, snaring the football with a defender right in front of him near the left pylon. The back-shoulder pass went 19 yards and was part of Lenoir's second straight 100-yard game (he had 147 yards and two scores off 14 receptions). Gualdoni hit the extra point that tied the game.

Time of score: 0:34

Drive details: 14 plays, 70 yards, 3:02

Overtime

SIU 42, SDSU 35

How they scored: With two wide receivers to his right and one to his left, Baker checked out of a called pass and gave Spencer the ball on an inside handoff at the 10-yard line. Spencer had a nice seam going to his left and just got by linebacker Graham Spalding near the 5 before scoring the touchdown. Spalding was in for the injured first team all-conference linebacker Logan Backhaus. Gualdoni hit the extra point to give the Salukis the lead in overtime.

Time of score: 0:00

Drive details: 4 plays, 25 yards

SIU 42, SDSU 41

How they scored: Oladokun, who threw for 358 yards, completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Kraft to get the Jackrabbits within one. Instead of kicking it and possibly going to a second overtime, SDSU rolled the dice and went for the winning two-point conversion. The Jackrabbits lined up 6-7 tight end Zach Heins just to the right of the offensive line, in the slot, and he ran a sit route at the back of the end zone. SIU linebacker Branson Combs picked him up at the line of scrimmage and followed him to the end line. Oladokun's pass was low and bounced off Combs' back to end the game. SDSU's players kept looking at the officials waiting for a flag, but none came.

Time of score: 0:00

Drive details: 2 plays, 25 yards

Final: SIU 42, SDSU 41 (OT)

