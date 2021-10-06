No. 7 SIU 31, Western Illinois 30: How They Scored

First Quarter

SIU 7, WIU 0

How they scored: Nic Baker found Landon Lenoir on a short pass near the right sideline, and after the 6-foot-1, 192-pound broke the first tackle, it was clear sailing. Lenoir went 32 yards for the touchdown, leaping into the end zone from about the 2. Nico Gualdoni hit the extra point. The drive was set up at the WIU 28 after linebacker Bryce Notree intercepted a Connor Sampson tipped pass.

Time of score: 12:37

Drive details: 3 plays, 28 yards, 0:57

SIU 14, WIU 0

How they scored: Baker took the snap about two yards behind the line of scrimmage, looked right, and tucked the ball under his arm as he ran straight for the end zone. His 9-yard touchdown run was his first rushing TD this season. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 3:56

Drive details: 14 plays, 90 yards, 6:13

Second Quarter

SIU 21, WIU 0

How they scored: Donnavan Spencer scored on a 4-yard run to cap another 14-play drive. Gualdoni hit the extra point. SIU converted two fourth downs, one off a 4-yard Spencer run and another off a pass interference penalty, to keep the drive alive.

Time of score: 9:05

Drive details: 14 plays, 70 yards, 5:49

SIU 21, WIU 3

How they scored: Kicker Mason Laramie made a 50-yard field goal for the Leathernecks' first points.

Time of score: 4:51

Drive details: 8 plays, 43 yards, 4:14

SIU 21, WIU 10

How they scored: Jalen Powe picked off Baker near the right sideline and broke four tackles on the way to a 29-yard pick-six. It was the second time an opponent returned a Baker interception for a touchdown this season. Laramie hit the extra point.

Time of score: 4:06

Drive details: 1 play, 29 yards

Halftime: SIU 21, WIU 10

Third Quarter

SIU 24, WIU 10

How they scored: Gualdoni hit a 37-yard field goal, his 31st career field goal, for the Salukis' first points of the second half. Baker completed two passes for 26 yards and converted a second-and-7 with a 13-yard run during the drive. A pass interference call on WIU gave SIU 15 yards.

Time of score: 3:44

Drive details: 10 plays, 62 yards, 4:06

Fourth Quarter

SIU 24, WIU 17

How they scored: Sampson found Dallas Daniels for a 27-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field. It was the longest offensive scoring play the Salukis allowed this season. Laramie hit the extra point. WIU went 33 yards off a trick play, a pitch to wide receiver Tony Tate, who pulled up and threw a pass to tight end Michael McFarlane downfield.

Time of score: 13:06

Drive details: 13:06

SIU 24, WIU 24

How they scored: Sampson found running back Ludovick Choquette for a 12-yard touchdown pass as part of a 14-0 fourth quarter run by the Leathernecks. WIU converted a third-and-3 off a 4-yard run by Myles Wanza.

Time of score: 6:50

Drive details: 8 plays, 55 yards, 3:56

Overtime

SIU 31, WIU 24

How they scored: Baker faked a handoff and floated a perfect pass toward the back-left corner of the end zone Lenoir came down with with a defender right behind him on SIU's first play in overtime. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 0:00

Drive details: 1 play, 25 yards

SIU 31, WIU 30

How they scored: Wanza got through a hole on the right side, broke a tackle, and reached the end zone on WIU's first play in overtime. The Leathernecks went for the winning two-point conversion from the 3-yard line, but SIU snuffed it out. WIU tried a double pass. Sampson took the snap and threw it to Dennis Houston on his left. Houston, a right-handed player, looked toward the end zone but didn't like his chances of trying to complete the pass, and tried to run for it. Saluki linebacker Jakari Patterson tackled him near the 3 to wrap up the win.

Time of score: 0:00

Drive details: 1 play, 25 yards

Final: SIU 31, WIU 30

