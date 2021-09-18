No. 8/9 SIU 55, Dayton 3

How They Scored

First Quarter

SIU 3, Dayton 0

How they scored: Nico Gualdoni got SIU on the board with a 25-yard field goal on its first drive. The Salukis reached the Dayton 8-yard line on a third-down run but came up short of the first.

Time of score: 7:58

Drive details: 9 plays, 54 yards, 2:57

SIU 10, Dayton 0

How they scored: Javon Williams Jr. turned a run toward the left sideline inside, and was off to the races for 73 yards after he broke through the line. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 3:59

Drive details: 2 plays, 91 yards, 0:23

Second Quarter

SIU 17, Dayton 0

How they scored: Nic Baker lobbed it up for Landon Lenoir from the 6-yard line, and the 6-foot-1 senior went up and got it near the back-left corner of the end zone for the touchdown. Baker escaped pressure on a third-and-4 at the 43-yard line for a 6-yard run that kept the drive going. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 13:53

Drive details: 11 plays, 63 yards, 3:33

SIU 24, Dayton 0

How they scored: Justin Strong started left, then cut inside for a 12-yard touchdown run. Gualdoni hit the extra point. Baker appeared to have a 4-yard touchdown run on the drive, but a holding call pushed SIU back to the 12. Baker found Avante Cox over the top of two defenders for a 36-yard gain down to the 4.

Time of score: 8:24

Drive details: 9 plays, 65 yards, 3:11

SIU 31, Dayton 0

How they scored: If the game wasn't over after Strong's rushing touchdown, SIU put in the dagger off Jerron Rollins' first rushing touchdown as a Saluki. The wide receiver broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage and went 29 yards for the touchdown. Gualdoni hit the extra point. Williams had a 49-yard run after hurdling a defender and going down the left sideline.

Time of score: 5:51

Drive details: 2 plays, 78 yards, 0:18

SIU 38, Dayton 0

How they scored: Baker found Rollins for his second touchdown of the night, this time on an 8-yard pass. Baker found Lenoir near the left sideline, and after he broke a tackle, went 37 yards to the 8. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 0:09

Drive details: 7 plays, 65 yards, 1:09

Halftime: SIU 38, Dayton 0

Third Quarter

SIU 45, Dayton 0

How they scored: Baker found Cox near the Dayton 30, and after he broke a tackle following the catch, nobody was able to catch him. Cox finished off a 52-yard touchdown pass for a 44-point lead. Gualdoni's extra point made it 45-0.

Time of score: 13:32

Drive details: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:28

SIU 48, Dayton 0

How they scored: In for Baker, redshirt freshman Stone Norton led SIU down to the Flyers' 23-yard line before the drive stalled. After Norton threw incomplete on third-and-3, Gualdoni came in for a 40-yard field goal. It was the Johnston City native's 30th career field goal, bringing him one behind Ken Seaman (1973-76) for sixth place in school history.

Time of score: 8:30

Drive details: 6 plays, 41 yards, 1:41

SIU 48, Dayton 3

How they scored: Sam Webster converted a 28-yard field goal to keep Dayton's shutout streak alive. The Flyers had an earlier field goal attempt blocked, but made Webster's attempt in the third quarter. It gave Dayton points for the 489th straight game, extending its FCS record. Quarterback Jack Cook's pass on third-and-goal from the 10 fell incomplete, and instead of going for it down 48 points, the Flyers kicked it.

Time of score: 1:06

Drive details: 15 plays, 65 yards, 7:24

Fourth Quarter

SIU 55, Dayton 3

How they scored: Norton found Marion native Hunter Milligan from five yards out for his first touchdown catch. Gualdoni hit the extra point.

Time of score: 9:47

Drive details: 7 plays, 67 yards, 2:11

Final: SIU 55, Dayton 3

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.