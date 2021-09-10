No. 8/9 SIU at Kansas State: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — Despite the 22-scholarship difference, SIU's football team has scored 30 or more points in five of its last six games against FBS opponents. The Salukis scored 28 at Arkansas State, in what was their second major Division I opponent during the 2019 season.
And with 17 COVID super seniors, No. 8/9 SIU enters Saturday's game at Kansas State brimming with confidence. Without two of its best running backs in the rotation (Romeir Elliott and Western Carolina transfer Donnavan Spencer were dressed but didn't play at Southeast Missouri State), all the Salukis did was throw for a single-game record 460 yards and four touchdowns. Four different receivers caught touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Nic Baker, and the Rochester product moved to 4-0 as a collegiate starter with only 25 completions.
Kansas State (1-0) comes off a 24-7 win over an unranked Stanford squad in Texas and wants to continue the momentum from new coach Chris Klieman's hiring. Klieman, who led North Dakota State to four FCS national championships in five years as the head coach there, went 8-5 in his first season. The Wildcats went 4-6 in 2020-21, losing their last five games, and don't want a loss to an FCS team to deter their momentum from last week's win.
Here are three things to watch for in Saturday's game in Manhattan, Kansas:
No. 1 — Can SIU control the clock?
Time of possession hasn't been too high on SIU's list of priorities under coach Nick Hill, generally, but the Salukis could make a big dent in KSU's chances if they're able to control the clock Saturday. With Elliott and Spencer another week rested, and Justin Strong and Javon Williams Jr. ready to run behind SIU's veteran offensive line, don't be surprised if the Salukis go away from their throw-first mentality at SEMO.
"We're gonna to try to esablish the line of scrimmage and run the ball, but ultimately it's our job to move the ball, whatever you've gotta do," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Throw it, screens, run, quarterback run. Obviously we do some stuff with Javon (Williams Jr.) and wildcat. We're just looking for first downs and explosive plays, and try to score some points."
KSU has only six returning starters on defense, but one of them is strong safety Jahron McPherson, an honorable mention All-Big 12 Conference after leading the defense with 54 tackles last season. The Wildcats not only have to cover All-American Avante Cox, sixth-year senior Landon Lenoir and Izaiah Hartrup in space, they'll have to wrap them up quickly after the catch if they want to limit their yards.
No. 2 — Deuce Vaughn's running room
Running back Deuce Vaughn broke off a 59-yard touchdown run on a third-and-long and is KSU's most explosive player. Look for him to get more than the 13 carries he got against Stanford against SIU, which has struggled against the run since last season.
SEMO's Geno Hess would have had a 30-yard-plus touchdown run in the opening quarter if safety Qua Brown hadn't tripped him up in the end. The Salukis believe they have great depth up front and talent in the back half, too, but must limit KSU's running game if they want a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Klieman knows how ground games win games, and quarterback Skylar Thompson won't make a lot of mistakes. SIU must get Vaughn before he gets going.
No. 3 — The more effective quarterback
KSU didn't get many plays on offense against the Cardinal (a mere 45 snaps), but Thompson doesn't need that many. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior from Independence, Missouri, started his 31st career game against Stanford. He ranks in the top 10 in Wildcat history in 15 different categories. SIU had four sacks and seven quarterback hurries against SEMO, and will bring pressure.
Baker should expect a lot of pressure after how he was able to pick apart the Redhawks, who had some new starters in the secondary. The Salukis' offense is built on efficiency, and Baker has plenty of weapons to choose from with the football. Tight end Tyce Daniel, Cox and Hartrup are long-ball threats, and Lenoir can block as well as he can run and catch. Baker must hold onto the football in the pocket and stay away from costly interceptions to give his team the best chance to pull the upset.
Northern Iowa and South Dakota nearly got their Big 12 opponents on the road. KSU, picked seventh in the Big 12's preseason poll, is on high alert.
