No. 8/9 SIU at Kansas State: 3 things to watch

Time of possession hasn't been too high on SIU's list of priorities under coach Nick Hill, generally, but the Salukis could make a big dent in KSU's chances if they're able to control the clock Saturday. With Elliott and Spencer another week rested, and Justin Strong and Javon Williams Jr. ready to run behind SIU's veteran offensive line, don't be surprised if the Salukis go away from their throw-first mentality at SEMO.

"We're gonna to try to esablish the line of scrimmage and run the ball, but ultimately it's our job to move the ball, whatever you've gotta do," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Throw it, screens, run, quarterback run. Obviously we do some stuff with Javon (Williams Jr.) and wildcat. We're just looking for first downs and explosive plays, and try to score some points."

KSU has only six returning starters on defense, but one of them is strong safety Jahron McPherson, an honorable mention All-Big 12 Conference after leading the defense with 54 tackles last season. The Wildcats not only have to cover All-American Avante Cox, sixth-year senior Landon Lenoir and Izaiah Hartrup in space, they'll have to wrap them up quickly after the catch if they want to limit their yards.

No. 2 — Deuce Vaughn's running room