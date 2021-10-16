North Dakota scores 14 points in final minute of half to pull even with SIU

CARBONDALE — Jake Richter made an amazing catch near the 2-yard line, and North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster found Brock Boltmann with a big touchdown with two seconds left in the half Saturday at SIU.

Brady Stevens' extra point capped a 14-point comeback by the No. 22/24 Fighting Hawks to tie the fourth-ranked Salukis at 21-all at the half on Homecoming. Schuster escaped pressure in the pocket to his right, and found Boltmann in the middle of the end zone for the game-tying score. The seven points came after SIU quarterback Nic Baker's pass near midfield was picked off by a diving Caleb Nelson.

Baker threw for two touchdowns but cost the Salukis another seven when he lost the ball in the end zone. Baker was sacked by defensive end Jaelen Johnson, and Fighting Hawks linebacker Devon Krzanowski recovered the fumble for the score to get his team on the board. Donnavan Spencer scored a touchdown for the fourth straight game when he capped a 6-play, 55-yard scoring drive with a 3-yard run around the right end in the first quarter.

Schuster's first touchdown pass of the day went to tight end Dam Zavalney from eight yards out. Schuster took the snap and flipped the ball over the middle to Zavalney, who hung onto it after two defenders hit him near the goal line.

SIU rushed for 115 yards and threw for 104 in the first half. The Salukis weren't called for a single penalty and converted 3 of 5 third downs.

UND rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries without starting running back Otis Weah, who did not play in the first half because of sickness. The Hawks went 0 for 6 on third down and converted one fourth down.

SIU will receive the second-half kickoff.

