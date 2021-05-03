North Dakota State, Fighting Hawks both fall in FCS quarterfinals

Delaware moved to 7-0 after knocking off fourth-seeded Jacksonville State 20-14 Sunday, and will next face South Dakota State (7-1) in the national semifinals this weekend.

Defense powered the Blue Hens to a second straight playoff win. Delaware held JSU (10-3) to just 200 yards of total offense and eight first downs. Anthony Paoletti and Dejoun Lee each scored rushing touchdowns for UD.

• No. 2 Sam Houston State 24, North Dakota State 20: North Dakota State, three-time defending national champion and winner of eight of the last nine titles, is out of the FCS playoffs. Quarterback Eric Schmid scored the go-ahead 6-yard touchdown run for Sam Houston with 3:39 remaining, and the SHSU defense came up big with a final stop at the 21-yard line to clinch its first semifinal appearance since 2017.

• No. 3 James Madison 34, North Dakota 21: The No. 3-seeded Dukes led wire-to-wire, scoring first on a field goal in the opening five minutes of the game and leading 10-0 after the first quarter. North Dakota cut the deficit to three points, 17-14, late in the second quarter but James Madison kicked a field goal as time expired in the first half to go up 20-14 at halftime and the Dukes never looked back. James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson was nearly perfect on the day, completing 14-of-17 attempts for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

