North Dakota State to host Central Arkansas in football

CARBONDALE — North Dakota State, the three-time defending FCS national champions who have won 37 straight games, joined Missouri State in the fall football schedule on Monday.

The Bison, who were ranked No. 1 in the country in every major preseason poll, will host Central Arkansas Oct. 3 as part of a three-game contract with the Bears. The television arrangements for the game haven't been announced. NDSU joined Missouri State as the only Missouri Valley Football Conference programs to have a game on the schedule this fall. The league, like the other 12 in the FCS, moved their conference schedule to the spring earlier this month.

NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen said the game was important to his team's development this fall.

"Due to the challenge completing a full non-conference schedule, we took a pause to consider all our options for this fall, knowing full well it could mean not having the opportunity to play," Larsen said in a news release. "Upon further consideration, coupled with recent information provided by the NCAA, we felt it was in the best interest of our football program to practice and play one game this fall."