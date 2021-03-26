North Dakota-Youngstown State game postponed to April 17

ST. LOUIS — North Dakota's football game at Youngstown State scheduled for Saturday was postponed by the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Friday due to at least one positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing of UND's Tier 1 personnel.

The game between the fifth-ranked Fighting Hawks (4-1, 4-1 MVFC0 and last-place Youngstown State (1-4, 1-4) will now take place at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, on the last day of the regular season, April 17. The kickoff time will be announced at a later date. UND is tied for the Valley Football lead with No. 2/3 North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1) and No. 4/5 South Dakota State (4-1, 4-1).