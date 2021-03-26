 Skip to main content
North Dakota-Youngstown State game postponed to April 17
ST. LOUIS — North Dakota's football game at Youngstown State scheduled for Saturday was postponed by the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Friday due to at least one positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing of UND's Tier 1 personnel.

The game between the fifth-ranked Fighting Hawks (4-1, 4-1 MVFC0 and last-place Youngstown State (1-4, 1-4) will now take place at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, on the last day of the regular season, April 17. The kickoff time will be announced at a later date. UND is tied for the Valley Football lead with No. 2/3 North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1) and No. 4/5 South Dakota State (4-1, 4-1).

Tier 1 personnel includes players, coaches, managers and staff.

Valley Football activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines, according to a news release from the league. 

— MVFC Media Services

