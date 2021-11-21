 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Northeastern knocks off SIU 59-47 in Paradise Jam semifinals

Northeastern SIU Basketball

SIU's men's basketball team warms up before taking on Northeastern at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands Sunday night.

 Todd Hefferman

SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins recaps the Salukis' 59-47 loss to Northeastern Sunday night at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands.

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — It will be an old Missouri Valley Conference reunion at the Paradise Jam Monday night, just not in the championship game.

SIU and Creighton will battle for third place in the eight-team field after the Bluejays lost to Colorado State and the Salukis were upset by Northeastern 59-47 in the nightcap Sunday night. Two of the most prominent rivals in the Valley in the mid-to-late 2000s haven't met since 2013, but will square off at 4:45 p.m. Central. Creighton left the league after 56 years to join the Big East Conference.

Northeastern (3-2), which controlled the game against Duquesne Friday from the start before struggling to finish it off at the end, jumped on top of SIU (2-2) 13-4. The Huskies controlled the pace, and got the shots they wanted in sinking five of their first six. The Salukis missed eight of their first nine in another slow start, but like Friday night against Colorado, they found their legs late.

SIU guard Lance Jones talks about the Salukis' slow start against Northeastern Sunday night in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam.

Down 18-9 with just under seven minutes left in the first half, SIU closed the half on an 11-2 run to go into the locker room tied at 20.

"I feel like we got some good looks in the beginning, they just weren't falling," said SIU guard Lance Jones, who scored a game-high 21 points. "We let some early baskets slip away at the defensive end, and you know, we just dug ourselves a hole again."

People are also reading…

Marcus Domask's turnaround jumper in the lane with 9:04 to go tied the game at 35, but Nikola Djogo, a 6-foot-8 graduate guard that was a thorn in SIU's side all game, untied it on the ensuing possession. Djogo went around a screen left and nobody picked him up. His layup started an 11-4 run that put the Huskies up 46-39.

Djogo scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Point guard Shaquille Walters went 7 of 10 from the field and scored 20. Walters also grabbed nine boards. Forward Chris Doherty scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds for Northeastern, which will play the Rams (5-0) for the title at 7 p.m. Central.

"We knew Northeastern was probably the best team we've played this year," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Well-coached, disciplined, long, athletic. We knew it was going to be a 40-minute battle. We obviously didn't play our best offensively. Defensively, I thought we guarded, for the most part, well enough to get a win. We gotta execute better and convert some shots that we had." 

SIU was hoping to go for its first multi-team event championship since the Anaheim Classic in 2007, when the Salukis fell to USC. SIU hasn't won an MTE since winning the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational over UTEP on Nov. 28, 2004.

Ben Coupet Jr. added 10, eight of which came in the first half. Marcus Domask went 1 of 14 from the field and scored six points in the loss.

Creighton fell 95-81 after Colorado State hit 20 3-pointers, seven of which came from guard/forward David Roddy. Two days after setting a new career-high with 30 points in a win over Bradley, Roddy made 13 of 20 from the field and all three of his free-throw attempts for a career-high 36. 

Isaiah Stevens, a preseason All-Mountain West Conference pick like Roddy, added 17 points, 11 assists and didn't turn the ball over in over 34 minutes. Forward Dischon Thomas scored 21 for the Rams, who were picked to win the MWC and received votes in last week's Associated Press top-25 poll. 

Forward Arthur Kaluma, one of two freshmen who start for the Bluejays, scored 16 for Creighton. Point guard Ryan Nembhard, the other freshman, had 15 points, four rebounds, five assists and two turnovers in 34 minutes. Forward Ryan Hawkins and 7-1 sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner both had 13. 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

Grading the Salukis

Offense: D

Northeastern blocked five shots, but SIU largely got the shots it wanted Sunday night. The Salukis simply didn't make them. They went 3 of 18 from the 3-point line and 12 of 17 at the free-throw line. Three of Marcus Domasks' 13 misses on 14 attempts were a result of Huskie blocks, and two of SIU's best shooters only took 11 shots. Steven Verplancken Jr., who had 18 points Friday night, went 2 of 6 Sunday and scored six points. Ben Coupet Jr. was SIU's best player in the first half with eight points, but finished with 10 after going 3 for 5 from the field.

Defense: D

The Huskies presented some unique problems with four guards 6-foot-6 or bigger who could handle the ball, and SIU didn't adjust well. Right after Domask's only bucket of the game tied it up at 35, SIU gave the lead right back by not picking up Nikoa Djogo as he drove around a high screen. Djogo went left, and had a clear path to the basket. Northeastern went 2 of 12 from the 3-point line and still shot almost 50% from the field (21 of 43, 48.8%).

Overall: D

With the first multi-team event championship on the line in 17 years, SIU had a dud. The Salukis couldn't hit open 3s, couldn't keep guys in front on defense, and let Northeastern take a game it probably shouldn't have to reach the title match of the Paradise Jam. SIU struggled to establish an inside presence, as Kyler Filewich made 2 of 3 from the field but only got three attempts in just under 20 minutes. The Huskies were able to freely extend their defense, and made it almost impossible for the Salukis' shooters to find room on the perimeter.

Box Score

NORTHEASTERN 59, SIU 47

NU`20`39`--`59

SIU`20`27`--`47

NORTHEASTERN (59): Chris Doherty 5-8 4-5 14, Vito Cubrilo 1-2 0-0 2, Jahmyl Telfort 3-12 3-4 9, Nikola Djogo 4-8 2-4 11, Shaquille Walters 7-10 5-6 20, Quinn Emanga 0-1 0-0 0, Connor Braun 1-1 1-2 3, Jason Strong 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-43 15-21 59.

SIU (47): Marcus Domask 1-14 4-6 6, Kyler Filewich 2-3 0-0 4, Dalton Banks 0-3 0-0 0, Lance Jones 8-19 5-6 21, Steven Verplancken Jr. 2-6 0-0 6, Ben Coupet Jr. 3-5 3-5 10, J.D. Muila 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony D'Avanzo 0-2 0-0 0, Troy D'Amico 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-54 12-17 47.

Halftime: SIU 20, Northeastern 20. 3-point goals - Northeastern 2-12 (Cubrilo 0-1, Telfort 0-3, Djogo 1-4, Walters 1-3, Strong 0-1), SIU 3-18 (Domask 0-4, Jones 0-6, Verplancken 2-4, Coupet 1-2, D'Avanzo 0-2). Team fouls - Northeastern 18, SIU 20. Fouled out - Banks, Jones. Rebounds - Northeastern 39 (Doherty 13, Djogo 10), SIU 26 (Domask 5, Coupet 5). Assists - Northeastern 7, SIU 5. Turnovers - Northeastern 16, SIU 11. Records - Northeastern 3-2, SIU 2-2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: SIU's Lance Jones talks about team's slow start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News