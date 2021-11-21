Northeastern knocks off SIU 59-47 in Paradise Jam semifinals

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — It will be an old Missouri Valley Conference reunion at the Paradise Jam Monday night, just not in the championship game.

SIU and Creighton will battle for third place in the eight-team field after the Bluejays lost to Colorado State and the Salukis were upset by Northeastern 59-47 in the nightcap Sunday night. Two of the most prominent rivals in the Valley in the mid-to-late 2000s haven't met since 2013, but will square off at 4:45 p.m. Central. Creighton left the league after 56 years to join the Big East Conference.

Northeastern (3-2), which controlled the game against Duquesne Friday from the start before struggling to finish it off at the end, jumped on top of SIU (2-2) 13-4. The Huskies controlled the pace, and got the shots they wanted in sinking five of their first six. The Salukis missed eight of their first nine in another slow start, but like Friday night against Colorado, they found their legs late.

Down 18-9 with just under seven minutes left in the first half, SIU closed the half on an 11-2 run to go into the locker room tied at 20.

"I feel like we got some good looks in the beginning, they just weren't falling," said SIU guard Lance Jones, who scored a game-high 21 points. "We let some early baskets slip away at the defensive end, and you know, we just dug ourselves a hole again."

Marcus Domask's turnaround jumper in the lane with 9:04 to go tied the game at 35, but Nikola Djogo, a 6-foot-8 graduate guard that was a thorn in SIU's side all game, untied it on the ensuing possession. Djogo went around a screen left and nobody picked him up. His layup started an 11-4 run that put the Huskies up 46-39.

Djogo scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Point guard Shaquille Walters went 7 of 10 from the field and scored 20. Walters also grabbed nine boards. Forward Chris Doherty scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds for Northeastern, which will play the Rams (5-0) for the title at 7 p.m. Central.

"We knew Northeastern was probably the best team we've played this year," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Well-coached, disciplined, long, athletic. We knew it was going to be a 40-minute battle. We obviously didn't play our best offensively. Defensively, I thought we guarded, for the most part, well enough to get a win. We gotta execute better and convert some shots that we had."

SIU was hoping to go for its first multi-team event championship since the Anaheim Classic in 2007, when the Salukis fell to USC. SIU hasn't won an MTE since winning the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational over UTEP on Nov. 28, 2004.

Ben Coupet Jr. added 10, eight of which came in the first half. Marcus Domask went 1 of 14 from the field and scored six points in the loss.

Creighton fell 95-81 after Colorado State hit 20 3-pointers, seven of which came from guard/forward David Roddy. Two days after setting a new career-high with 30 points in a win over Bradley, Roddy made 13 of 20 from the field and all three of his free-throw attempts for a career-high 36.

Isaiah Stevens, a preseason All-Mountain West Conference pick like Roddy, added 17 points, 11 assists and didn't turn the ball over in over 34 minutes. Forward Dischon Thomas scored 21 for the Rams, who were picked to win the MWC and received votes in last week's Associated Press top-25 poll.

Forward Arthur Kaluma, one of two freshmen who start for the Bluejays, scored 16 for Creighton. Point guard Ryan Nembhard, the other freshman, had 15 points, four rebounds, five assists and two turnovers in 34 minutes. Forward Ryan Hawkins and 7-1 sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner both had 13.

