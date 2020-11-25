Notebook: Timely triples help Eagles pull away from Saluki women

CARBONDALE — A 2-3 zone opened the door for SIU's women's basketball team to take a six-point halftime lead over Eastern Michigan Wednesday afternoon, but nothing seemed to work in the turnaround third quarter for the Salukis.
Up six after Gabby Walker's bucket at the 7:34 mark of the third, SIU (0-1) allowed the Eagles (1-0) to tie the game behind an 8-2 run. Senior guard Areanna Combs, who scored a game-high 24 points, went coast-to-coast after a rebound, and Natalia Pineda hit the first of three critical triples in the third to pull her team within one.
The Salukis held EMU to 40% from the field in their 65-52 loss, but allowed the Eagles to convert 11 of 17 (64.7%) in a 26-point third quarter. After missing 8 of 9 from the 3-point line in the first half, EMU converted all three of their attempts in the third quarter to turn a four-point deficit into an eight-point lead going into the fourth.
"We're a lot better defensive team than this, and we've gotta concentrate better on it, and, honestly, it was more of our 1-on-1 defense," SIU coach Cindy Stein said. "Just keeping someone from getting to the paint on us. We've gotta get a lot better at that. We've gotta have a little better sense of urgency to get from spot to spot, meaning, if we rotate, we've gotta continue our rotation. Because if we rotate, we've gotta be able to react out of those rotations."
With just under four minutes to play in the third, SIU challenged EMU guard Jenna Annecchiarico enough to make her miss a driving layup, but failed to properly block out. Junior forward RayJon Harris grabbed the offensive rebound, one of 14 for the Eagles, and put it back for EMU's first lead since the first three minutes of the second quarter (38-36).
The Eagles scored 10 second-chance points and turned 18 Saluki turnovers into 23 points in both teams' season opener. Combs needed 22 shots to get to her 24 points, but delivered her 25th straight game in double figures. The 5-foot-10 Combs added seven rebounds, two assists and tied her career-high with five steals. Annecchiarico added 16 points and forward Ce'Nara Skanes scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high nine boards.
Senior forward Abby Brockmeyer led SIU with 12 points, but scored 10 in the opening half. Senior forward Rachel Pudlowski and senior guard Makenzie Silvey added 10 points apiece for the Salukis, who made just seven field goals in the second half.
Combs' bucket with 1:34 to go in the third quarter, an easy two after she got inside position on freshman Adrianna Katcher, capped an 18-3 Eagles run.
"We would do the first two actions of a defensive possession really good, but then we didn't get the blocked shot takeaway," Stein said. "We'd let them have an offensive rebound because we didn't box out, so we've got to, obviously, clean that up. Defensively, it was just a huge disappointment, and, obviously, I'll take the blame for that. I gotta spend a lot more time with that.
"It's a lot to learn from, but I think we have a group that'll do that."
Record book: Silvey moved into 17th place on SIU's all-time women's scoring list with her 10 points Wednesday. Silvey now has 1,195 points, four behind Teri Oliver (1,199), after passing Jayme Sweere (1,192). Silvey moved 104 points from moving into the top 10.
Brockmeyer moved 16 rebounds from becoming the 11th player in school history with 700 or more career boards.
Stein fell to 11-3 against current members of the Mid-American Conference.
Up next: SIU is at Memphis Sunday. Tipoff at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse is scheduled for 2 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN+ and Magic 95.1 FM.
