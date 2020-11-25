Notebook: Timely triples help Eagles pull away from Saluki women

CARBONDALE — A 2-3 zone opened the door for SIU's women's basketball team to take a six-point halftime lead over Eastern Michigan Wednesday afternoon, but nothing seemed to work in the turnaround third quarter for the Salukis.

Up six after Gabby Walker's bucket at the 7:34 mark of the third, SIU (0-1) allowed the Eagles (1-0) to tie the game behind an 8-2 run. Senior guard Areanna Combs, who scored a game-high 24 points, went coast-to-coast after a rebound, and Natalia Pineda hit the first of three critical triples in the third to pull her team within one.

The Salukis held EMU to 40% from the field in their 65-52 loss, but allowed the Eagles to convert 11 of 17 (64.7%) in a 26-point third quarter. After missing 8 of 9 from the 3-point line in the first half, EMU converted all three of their attempts in the third quarter to turn a four-point deficit into an eight-point lead going into the fourth.