Oklahoma awarded top seed in NCAA softball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS— Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship today when the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced the 64-team field. The Sooners will host Morgan State, an automatic qualifier from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Thirty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification, while the remaining 33 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket. The top 16 teams were seeded nationally and will play at campus sites beginning this Thursday. Regional assignments were determined by geographic proximity, with the exception that teams from the same conference were not placed in the same regional.

Regionals will be held May 20-23 on 16 campus sites. At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals.

Super regionals for the championship will be held May 27-30 on eight campus sites. At each site, two teams play in a best-of-three tournament format. The winners from each super regional advance to the NCAA® Women’s College World Series (WCWS) from June 3-9 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium – OG&E Energy Field in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.