 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olympian thrower Price sets new American hammer throw record
0 comments

Olympian thrower Price sets new American hammer throw record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Price 1 Britain Athletics Worlds

United States' DeAnna Price makes an attempt in the women's hammer throw qualification during the IAAF world championships in London on Saturday. 

 Todd Hefferman

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Former Saluki track and field standout DeAnna Price broke her own American hammer throw record by uncorking the third-furthest throw in women's hammer throw history at the Tom Botts Invitational on the campus of the University of Missouri on Friday.

Price, a two-time NCAA champion at Southern Illinois, threw for 257'-10" (78.60m) on her fifth attempt to secure the record. Price came within a meter of the second-farthest throw in world history, a mark of 260'-6.75" (79.42m) set in 2011 and held by Betty Heidler of Germany. The top mark in the history of the event is 272'-2.75" (82.98m), held by Poland native Anita Wlodarczyk.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blistering start to spring could break records in Southwest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News