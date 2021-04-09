Olympian thrower Price sets new American hammer throw record

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Former Saluki track and field standout DeAnna Price broke her own American hammer throw record by uncorking the third-furthest throw in women's hammer throw history at the Tom Botts Invitational on the campus of the University of Missouri on Friday.

Price, a two-time NCAA champion at Southern Illinois, threw for 257'-10" (78.60m) on her fifth attempt to secure the record. Price came within a meter of the second-farthest throw in world history, a mark of 260'-6.75" (79.42m) set in 2011 and held by Betty Heidler of Germany. The top mark in the history of the event is 272'-2.75" (82.98m), held by Poland native Anita Wlodarczyk.