Ousted SIU athletic director Jarnigan hired compliance officer under show-cause order

The show-cause order doesn't preclude anyone from hiring him, but it requires anyone who does to restrict his involvement with financial aid legislation, which is typically a big part of an NCAA compliance director's job, by requiring the department's senior leadership to directly oversee his administration and distribution of such aid.

It is not clear if Jarnigan went through the appropriate steps to hire Parker with the show-cause order, or if it had anything to do with Jarnigan being let go by SIU on Sept. 9.

Jacari Henderson is SIU's current director of compliance.

The Southern reached out to Jarnigan's attorney, Nick Esposito, Wednesday, but did not hear back. The Southern also did not hear back from Parker Wednesday after reaching out to him.

Parker started at SIU on Aug. 26, according to a university spokesperson. Parker was not named as the associate athletic director for compliance in the NCAA Committee on Infractions report, but in his resignation letter to Akron on May 18, 2020, which was obtained by The Southern through the Freedom of Information Act, he identified himself as the associate athletic director of compliance.