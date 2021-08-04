Outspoken Gwen Berry headed back to college to pursue master's

She's been front and center with her message in the lead-up to the Tokyo Games. She turned away from the flag when the national anthem played while she was on the medals stand at the Olympic trials last month.

It garnered a lot of attention. She knows that as a result many were rooting against her.

"Those people can't step on this stage. Those people have not sacrificed anything to be here. I did," the 32-year-old Berry said. "So all those people that are happy I failed, that's cool, but they're sitting on their couch watching me. So what does that tell you about them?"

Berry, an SIU Hall of Famer who once held the American record in the hammer, threw her full support behind her friend, Raven Saunders, another former Saluki. The silver medalist in the shot put made a small demonstration on the medal stand. Saunders lifted her arms above her head and formed an "X" with her wrists.

Asked by The Associated Press what that meant, she explained: "It's the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet."

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said her gesture was respectful of her competitors and didn't violate the organization's rules. Berry's hoping there's no blowback from the International Olympic Committee.