Now that Colorado is headed back to the Big 12 Conference, I can’t wait for the start of its soon-to-be-legendary rivalry with West Virginia. Reckon Deion Sanders is looking forward to spending a fall weekend in Morgantown?

In all seriousness, the Buffs’ departure from the Pac-12 – and will the last team out of the conference please turn off the lights? – will start another clattering of dominos that will affect the college landscape. Including the Missouri Valley Conference.

It was something that commissioner Jeff Jackson mentioned Tuesday morning when he spoke on the men’s basketball coaches’ summer Zoom call.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: How SIU football can author turnaround At this time last year, SIU was earning Top 10 preseason rankings in FCS and talking bravely about contending for the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

“I think our board and any conference in this current situation right now is mindful of what’s happening,” he said. “You never know what the next domino is going to be and how it might impact your membership.”

That was a day before Colorado delivered the latest body blow to a conference that might be on life support sooner instead of later. Anyone really think that Arizona’s going to stick around when it can take its powerhouse basketball and softball programs to, say, the Big 12?

And if Arizona goes away, there’s a good chance Arizona State isn’t far behind, if for no other reason besides politics. Same thing with Oregon and Oregon State. And logically, Washington and Washington State are probably tied at the hip, too.

I realize this was 20 years ago but when I was covering Virginia Tech for a Virginia-based newspaper, it made its bid to join the Atlantic Coast Conference. It didn’t have the votes – until Governor Mark Warner informed University of Virginia officials that they might want to get behind the in-state school or face possible repercussions.

Not long after, the Hokies were ACC-bound, infuriating the folks at Syracuse that thought they had they had the votes (they got in a few years later). Which is yet another example that nothing rules like power and power rules absolutely.

Anyway, back to the subject at hand. How does Colorado going back to the Big 12 affect the Valley? Let’s say the Pac-12 finally swallows what’s left of its pride and asks San Diego State to join it, a move that would at least give it a basketball program that played for a national title in April.

And while they’re at it, maybe they give Boise State an invitation. Then the Mountain West has to do something – hell, anything – and they offer North Dakota State and South Dakota State. If the Bison and Jackrabbits go ahead and take the plunge into FBS, then the Valley probably has to look for someone else on the football side.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Stupid rules, voters limiting legacies I didn’t know until the day Leach passed that the College Football Hall of Fame has a rule that for a coach to be inducted, he must have won at least 60% of his games.

“Everybody’s looking to see what happens in the Pac-12 and their media rights deal,” Jackson said Tuesday. “Does that calm the storm or does that trip some more activity? We want to be in the best position to help the Missouri Valley.”

It’s safe to say that Jackson and the Valley can’t possibly do worse than the Pac-12. It wasn’t that long ago that Bill Walton’s “Conference of Champions” was turning down Texas and Oklahoma because it wanted nothing to do with the Longhorn Network or asking its teams to also make regular trips to Stillwater (Oklahoma State) or Lubbock (Texas Tech).

Their position of strength has dissolved since 2011, when it waved away Bevo and Boomer Sooner, into an SOS. One almost senses that if the league gets more desperate than it already is, they might be raiding the Valley for reinforcements.

Or does an SIU-Bradley men’s basketball conference tournament title game on the Strip with Cirque de Soleil for halftime entertainment not excite you?