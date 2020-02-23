Panthers rally for 64-52 win over SIU

UNI ran off 20 straight points before Benson hit a free throw with less than four minutes to play to cut the Panthers' lead to 16.

McGill and Benson led SIU with 11 points each, and Lance Jones added 10. The Salukis fell into a tie with Bradley (19-10, 10-6) for third place in the standings with two games left.

Austin Phyfe led UNI with 17 points and Isaiah Brown had 15. A.J. Green, the leading scorer in the MVC entering the game, missed 10 of 12 shots from the field and finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and four turnovers in 38 minutes. Phyfe (7 of 10) and Brown (6 of 12) combined to go 13 of 22 from the field to pick up the slack.

The game was a vicious series of runs. Down 24-11 to start the game, SIU went up six with a 16-0 run. The Salukis led by eight at the break, and went up 10 off Jones' steal and runout with 18:19 to go. The Panthers took the lead back with an 11-0 run.

"The game gets decided in all sorts of different places," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "The start may have been enough for us. It proved not to be. The way they played for 12 minutes may have been enough for them. It proved not to be. The game was decided when Ty got two offensive rebounds and put it back in and got fouled. That, to me, felt like 'OK, we're going now.'"