Panthers rally for 64-52 win over SIU

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Too many turnovers. Too many missed free throws. And too much Northern Iowa.
Twenty minutes from a tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference and the first road win at the McLeod Center this season, SIU's men's basketball team faltered in the final 12 minutes of a 64-52 loss. The Salukis led the Panthers by eight at the half and were up 43-40 after Macus Domask's bucket at the 12:51 mark, but went more than 10 minutes without scoring. SIU missed four straight shots during the stretch, turned it over three times, and saw its chance of becoming the first team this season to win at UNI fall by the wayside.
"It was a drought for us," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "When Eric (McGill) and Marcus and Barret (Benson) are missing some easy ones, it definitely keeps us a little stagnant. We gotta do a better job of moving the ball and trying to find some easier shots and some open 3s for our other guys, as well."
Tywhon Pickford capped a 13-0 run when he missed in close, missed the tip-in, grabbed a second offensive rebound, and scored after Trent Brown fouled him. Pickford missed the free throw, but encapsulated UNI's dominance off the glass. The Panthers (23-5, 12-4 MVC) outrebounded the Salukis (16-13, 10-6) 45-25, 17-3 off the offensive boards, and outscored them 13-3 off second-chance points.
"They had a lot of offensive rebounds during that segment that we went scoreless," said Benson, who had 11 points and two rebounds. "The crowd got into it. We lost our composure a little bit, started taking tough shots, and the ball got to sticking a little bit. We just didn't play hard enough and didn't play tough enough to win that game, that's the bottom line."
UNI ran off 20 straight points before Benson hit a free throw with less than four minutes to play to cut the Panthers' lead to 16.
McGill and Benson led SIU with 11 points each, and Lance Jones added 10. The Salukis fell into a tie with Bradley (19-10, 10-6) for third place in the standings with two games left.
Austin Phyfe led UNI with 17 points and Isaiah Brown had 15. A.J. Green, the leading scorer in the MVC entering the game, missed 10 of 12 shots from the field and finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and four turnovers in 38 minutes. Phyfe (7 of 10) and Brown (6 of 12) combined to go 13 of 22 from the field to pick up the slack.
The game was a vicious series of runs. Down 24-11 to start the game, SIU went up six with a 16-0 run. The Salukis led by eight at the break, and went up 10 off Jones' steal and runout with 18:19 to go. The Panthers took the lead back with an 11-0 run.
"The game gets decided in all sorts of different places," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "The start may have been enough for us. It proved not to be. The way they played for 12 minutes may have been enough for them. It proved not to be. The game was decided when Ty got two offensive rebounds and put it back in and got fouled. That, to me, felt like 'OK, we're going now.'"
The Panthers went a game up on Loyola (19-10, 11-5) and two games up on SIU and Bradley with the win. UNI also secured a season split with SIU, which beat the Panthers in Carbondale earlier this season.
The Salukis return home Wednesday to take on sixth-place Indiana State (14-11, 7-7) at 7 p.m. SIU can still finish anywhere from second to eighth depending on how its final two games go.
"I think our guys know that they can play with anyone in the league," Mullins said. "We gotta find ways to win these types of games if we want to be a top team in this league. Going into St. Louis (for the MVC Tournament), we gotta find ways to execute better in the second half against the best teams in our league."
