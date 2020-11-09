Panthers' season marred by close losses, injuries through first half

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers found themselves in a familiar position Sunday — with the ball in their hands on the final drive and a chance to win the game.

But with Christian McCaffrey on the sideline for most of the possession with a shoulder injury, Carolina could only reach Kansas City's 49-yard line, and a desperation 67-yard field goal attempt by Joey Slye sailed wide right as time expired, resulting in a 33-31 loss to the Chiefs.

The game was a microcosm of Carolina's season: another close loss with another untimely injury.

The Panthers (3-6) have lost five games this season in which they've either had a chance to win or tie on their final offensive possession.

While it's promising that first-year coach Matt Rhule's team has been surprisingly competitive in all nine games this season, including on Sunday against the defending champion Chiefs, it also appears to be the earmark of a young squad that is still figuring out how to win.

"When you think about how we are coming up short in these games, you know a game like today, it (ticks) you off, especially when you play a team as good as the Chiefs are — that's a great football team," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. "We don't want it to be the common theme of being right there and losing."