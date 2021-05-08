Panthers sweep Salukis in doubleheader, 7-5, 1-0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The SIU softball team dropped a pair of tough luck losses to the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday. On a blustery day in Cedar Falls, Iowa, UNI used a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to power past SIU, 7-5 in the opener and followed with a 1-0 win in the nightcap.
Southern managed five runs off seven hits in the opener- as it plated two runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead, then rallied with a two-run top of the sixth to go ahead, 4-3. The Panthers had the last laugh though, as they used an error, a walk and a single to load the bases for Emily Wells, who came through with a grand slam that put UNI up for good.
SIU's offense was led by its five-through-nine hitters, as they combined to go 7-for-16 (.437) with two of Southern's three RBIs. The bad news, however, was that SIU's 1-through-4 hitters went 0-for-13 in game one and were a combined 0-for-22 with six strikeouts on the day. To make matters more difficult, Southern committed a pair of costly errors in the field while starting pitcher Sarah Harness walked a career-high five batters.
"It was an odd day," coach Kerri Blaylock said. "In game one, we attacked and our 5-through-9 hitters hit the ball really well today, which is something we have really wanted to see happen and they came through. But we made some mistakes and made some errors that were uncharacteristic of us. Because of those errors and a walk here or there, their home runs were able to hurt us worse than a single run here or there. It was two good teams going after it and we felt like we let that game slip away."
After UNI hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second, Southern answered back with two runs of their own. Maddy Vermejan reached on an error and Bailey Caylor drew a walk. Katelyn Massa hammered a pitch up the middle that was too hard for UNI's second baseman to handle and allowed both Vermejan and Caylor to race around and score.
UNI got a run back on a second solo home run in the fifth, but SIU responded once again in the sixth. Boelens was hit by a pitch and Elisabeth Huckleberry doubled down the left field line. Elizabeth Warwick followed with a single back at UNI's pitcher that forced her to leave the game and loaded the bases with no outs. Southern took advantage of UNI's pitching change, as Aubree DePron singled to tie it at 3-all and Vermejan followed with a sac fly to give SIU a 4-3 lead. The Salukis again loaded the bases with two outs in the frame, but couldn't add to their lead.
Harness (19-5) took the loss in the circle for just the fifth time this season. She went the distance and allowed five earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.
Game two was a pitcher's duel throughout, as Madi Eberle and UNI's Kailyn Packard matched zeros and combined to allow just four hits.
"Madi pitched a great game in game two," Blaylock said. "We hit the ball hard, Elizabeth Warwick hit two stingers but we just couldn't get anything going. You have to give UNI credit- they attacked us and they play very well at home. They came out and set the tone."
Southern got its leadoff hitter on in each of the first two innings via walks, but couldn't push across a run. UNI's leadoff hitter reached in each of the first four innings and the Panthers made it hurt in the third. After Madison Parks walked to lead off the frame, reigning MVC Player of the Year Sammy Bunch socked a double to plate the game's only run.
The Salukis had a chance in the sixth as both Caylor and Jansen worked two-out walks but Southern came up empty.
Eberle (9-6) took the tough luck loss, as she allowed just one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
The Salukis and the Panthers will close out the 2021 regular season with a single game Sunday beginning at noon.