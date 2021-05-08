Panthers sweep Salukis in doubleheader, 7-5, 1-0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The SIU softball team dropped a pair of tough luck losses to the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday. On a blustery day in Cedar Falls, Iowa, UNI used a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to power past SIU, 7-5 in the opener and followed with a 1-0 win in the nightcap.

Southern managed five runs off seven hits in the opener- as it plated two runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead, then rallied with a two-run top of the sixth to go ahead, 4-3. The Panthers had the last laugh though, as they used an error, a walk and a single to load the bases for Emily Wells, who came through with a grand slam that put UNI up for good.

SIU's offense was led by its five-through-nine hitters, as they combined to go 7-for-16 (.437) with two of Southern's three RBIs. The bad news, however, was that SIU's 1-through-4 hitters went 0-for-13 in game one and were a combined 0-for-22 with six strikeouts on the day. To make matters more difficult, Southern committed a pair of costly errors in the field while starting pitcher Sarah Harness walked a career-high five batters.