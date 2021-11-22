Paradise Jam | Bradley loses 7th-place game to Duquesne, falls to 1-5

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Leon Ayers III scored 23 points off the bench to lead five Duquesne players in double figures in Monday's 78-70 win over Bradley at the Paradise Jam.

Former Indiana State center Tre Williams had 15 points, Amir "Primo" Spears had 14, Jackie Johnson III had 12 and Kevin Easley added 10 to lead the Dukes (2-4) to seventh place at the eight-team tournament. Ayers' 23 helped Duquesne's reserves outscore Bradley's 35-22. The Dukes of the Atlantic-10 Conference overcame 16 turnovers and Ja'Shon Henry's double-double (14 points and 11 boards).

Bradley (1-5) left the University of the Virgin Islands Sports & Fitness Center without a win despite shooting 40.6% from the field (26 of 64) and getting three players into double figures. Point guard Terry Roberts, who scored 49 points in the Braves' three games, had a team-high 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Connor Hickman added 14 for Bradley, which will look for its first win over a Division I team this season Saturday at home against Maine.

The Braves' only win this season was over Division II Missouri S&T.

Duquesne rallied after Bradley led by 10 less than five minutes into the game. The Dukes lost their tournament opener against Northeastern and dropped their first game in the consolation bracket to Colorado.

COLORADO 54, BROWN 51

Evan Battey scored 16 points to lead Colorado past Brown in the fourth-place game late Monday night. Colorado State and Northeastern were competing for the tournament championship at deadline.

The Buffaloes beat Duquesne in overtime Saturday to advance to the fourth-place game after losing to SIU in their opener. Jabari Walker had a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards for Colorado (5-1).

Dan Friday scored 13 and Paxson Wojcik, a former guard at Loyola, had 12 for the Bears (4-3).

Battey's layup in the final minute put Colorado up 51-50. Walker then knocked the ball off a Brown player to get it back. Keeshawn Barthelemy's jumper in the lane pushed the Buffaloes' lead to three with 32 seconds left.

Brown lost to Creighton in Friday's opener and knocked off Bradley 65-62 Saturday to advance to Monday's fourth-place game.

