Paradise Jam | Brown, Colorado advance in consolation bracket

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — David Mitchell, Dan Friday and Kino Lilly Jr. scored 11 points each to lead Brown past Bradley in the consolation bracket of the Paradise Jam Saturday.

Friday's free throw with four seconds left provided the final margin in the Bears' 65-62 win at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports & Fitness Center. Bradley (1-4) was unable to get a potentially-tying 3-point attempt off at the end.

Malevy Leons and Connor Hickman led the Braves with 11 points each. Bradley made 8 of 24 3-pointers and scored 32 points in the paint in their second straight loss at the tournament. The Braves led Colorado State most of the game Friday before falling 66-60.

Junior Terry Roberts added eight points and four assists to go with a team-best six rebounds for Bradley. Graduate student Mikey Howell led the Braves with five assists and pulled the Braves within two with three points in eight seconds. Howell's bucket with 12 seconds to go pulled Bradley within three, 64-61. His free throws with four seconds to go made it a three-point game.

Brown (4-2) made 20 of 58 from the field, 7 of 15 from the 3-point line and 18 of 24 at the free-throw line. Bradley took only eight free-throw attempts all game, sinking four. Tamenang Choh and Jaylan Gainey had eight points and eight boards each for the Bears of the Ivy League.

Trailing by nine in the second half, 37-28, the Braves used an early 14-3 stretch to take their first lead of the half, 42-40. Brown used a 9-0 run to pull ahead, 56-50, only for Bradley to return the favor and score nine straight points to go back ahead, 59-56, with 3:30 remaining.

The Bears, however, sunk a triple with 2:16 left to tie the game at 59. After both teams had a couple of stops, Bradley seemed to have a transition layup in the cards but its attempt was blocked. Brown took advantage of numbers on its end to hit an open 3-pointer for the 62-59 lead.

The Braves are back in action Monday at noon against Duquesne for seventh place.

COLORADO 84, DUQUESNE 76 (OT): Tristan da Silva's 3-pointer from the right corner sent the game to overtime for Colorado, and the Buffaloes never trailed in the extra session to advance to Monday's fourth-place game. Colorado missed its first 11 3-point attempts, and finished the win 4 of 19 from behind the arc.

Da Silva scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds. Evan Battey had 18 points and Jabari Walker had 13 points and 13 boards for the Buffaloes (4-1).

Kevin Easley scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Dukes (1-4). Former Indiana State center Tre Williams added 17 points and seven boards before fouling out in the final minute of the game.

Walker's 3-pointer with 1:48 to play in overtime put Colorado up 78-71. The Buffaloes play Brown Monday at 2:15 for fourth place.

