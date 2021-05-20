Patriots put emphatic stamp on MVC outright title, beat Salukis 19-0

CARBONDALE - Dallas Baptist put an emphatic stamp on the Missouri Valley Conference outright title Friday night, blowing out SIU 19-0 in seven innings at Jones Stadium in the opener of a four-game series.
The Patriots (32-13, 17-4 MVC) wrapped up the top seed at next week's conference tournament last weekend at Bradley, and needed one more win to take the Valley title by themselves for the fourth time since joining the league in 2014. Starting pitcher Dominic Hamel threw six scoreless innings, and DBU's bottom-three hitters drove in more runs (seven) than their first three (six). Third baseman Andrew Benefield, the Patriots' No. 7 hitter, went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and No. 8 hitter Peter Boulware went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
The Salukis (36-17, 13-12) managed just two singles against Hamel and reliever Zach Heaton, who closed the win with a scoreless seventh inning. Hamel, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound righty from Chandler, Arizona, struck out seven batters in six innings. Mixing in a high heater with some offspeed stuff, Hamel only allowed a Philip Archer single in the second inning before picking up his Valley-leading 10th win of the season.
"He goes deep into counts, so, he throws enough strikes," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "He throws a fastball that stays at the very top of the strike zone, so, when you can keep that in the strike zone and you're throwing anywhere from 92-95 mph, it's a hard pitch to get to."
Pinch hitter Cade Carter, a Fairfield native, got his first collegiate hit off Heaton in the seventh. The Salukis were shut out for only the second time this season, after losing 6-0 at Bradley in the final game of their four-game series in Peoria April 18.
DBU chased Saluki starter Mike Hansell in the fourth inning and pounded out 17 hits, four for extra bases. Benefield singled to center to start off the fourth, when the Patriots batted around and turned a 3-0 lead into an eight-run advantage. DBU loaded the bases in the blink of an eye after Benefield's grounder that rolled into center. Boulware drove Hansell's 1-2 pitch into center, and after SIU put in Matthew Steidl, preseason All-American Blayne Jones bunted down the first base line. Steidl chased it, but fumbled it after it bounced up on him about halfway up the line to load the bases.
Leadoff hitter Austin Bell knocked in two with a double just inside the first base bag that rolled into right field. Jackson Glenn drove in two more with a single right over Steidl's glove into center. Steidl got two strikes on Cole Moore with two outs, but the sophomore first baseman drove one over SIU first baseman Phil Archer's head into right for an 8-0 lead.
The Patriots led 11-0 after six innings and made sure they got home early to prepare for Friday's doubleheader with an eight-run seventh. Trying to save some arms for the rest of the series, SIU put in Kyle Dixon and Adam Bunnell in the seventh. Both allowed four runs, all earned.
The Salukis, who snapped their nine-game winning streak at home in the loss, hit some balls hard early off Hamel, but right at DBU's well-placed defenders.
"It was one of those things where our first nine outs were very tough outs," Rhodes said. "We squared up several balls within the first nine that just went right at defenders. We had several line drives, so I thought we were off to a pretty good offensive start. It's just whenever you get behind as much as we did, you kinda gotta play catch up against a really good team, with one of the best arms in the league, it's just not gonna happen. Nineteen-to-zero, it's a bad look on the scoreboard, but it has absolutely no bearing on how we play (Friday)."
