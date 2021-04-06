Philip Archer drives in 7, SIU baseball beats Austin Peay 15-0

Archer doubled to right to make it 3-0, and Vinni Massaglia followed with a two-run home run for a five-run lead. The Salukis scored six more in the next two innings to put the game out of reach. Weber singled in Neville and Ian Walters with a line drive into center field in the second, and Archer singled to right to drive in two more. Archer homered in the fourth with a man on to make it 11-0. SIU added four more runs in the bottom of the eighth to win their fourth mid-week game this season in as many tries.

"The big key to today was our success on the mound," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "You look at multiple guys going out there and throwing up zero after zero. We really needed it from the confidence standpoint, of the arms. It was a thing where they'd been throwing well, and it's just a long season, and sometimes you go through ups and downs. It was nice to see us bounce back today, and see several people on the mound bounce back and have good days. It was exciting to see, and obviously, we swung the bats pretty well and played solid defense."

Archer, a former John A. Logan College star, went 4 for 5 with two doubles and the homer, his seventh of the season. The senior first baseman also scored three runs.