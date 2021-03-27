Pizano's 33-yard field goal as time expires lifts Missouri State past SIU, 30-27

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The start wasn't good, and the ending was even worse for SIU's 10th-ranked football team Saturday at Missouri State.

The Bears began their 30-27 win with a 75-yard touchdown pass on the very first play of the game against the Salukis and capped it with a 33-yard field goal from Jose Pizano as time expired at Plaster Stadium. SIU led 19-7 at the half and by seven with 5:43 to play, but couldn't hang on for the win and may have put their postseason chances in peril in the process. The Salukis (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) are scheduled to get a bye this weekend after Illinois State opted out and will close the season against 0-5 Western Illinois April 10.

MSU (4-4, 4-1) got four touchdowns from running back Celdon Manning and knocked off its third straight top-25 opponent to stay in the race for the league title in coach Bobby Petrino's first season.

Manning, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman from Texas that entered Saturday's game with one touchdown all season, caught a 75-yard bomb on the game's first play and rushed for three scores. His 23-yard run over the left side with 2:42 to play helped the Bears tie the game at 27. He added touchdown runs of two yards and three yards out to become the first MSU player to score four times in a game since Jason Randall in 2017 against Indiana State.