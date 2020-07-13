Prep shooting guard commits to SIU men's basketball team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE - Foster Wonders, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard at Iron Mountain High School in Michigan, verbally committed to the SIU men's basketball team for the 2021 season on Monday.

Wonders, a first team all-state pick by The Associated Press in Michigan in Division 3, is ranked the seventh-best player in the state by MLive in the 2021 class. He averaged 27.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game for a 21-1 squad. Iron Mountain, which lost the 2019 state championship in the title game, were about to make a repeat appearance before the coronavirus ended the season.

Wonders had 14 offers, according to MLive.com, including South Dakota State, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Western Michigan, Toledo, Loyola and Dayton. His parents, Matt and Julie, were both 1,000-point scorers at Division II Northern Michigan, which was Wonders' first offer.

Wonders joins Mundelein High School center Scottie Ebube, Niles Notre Dame forward Troy D'Amico and Glenville (West Virginia) State College transfer guard Steven Verplancken Jr. in the Salukis' 2021 class. Verplancken has to sit out the 2020-21 season and will have three years to play for SIU beginning in 2021.

D'Amico verbally committed to SIU Sunday night.

