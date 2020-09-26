Q and A with SIU SAAC President Kailyn Stone

Do you see yourself in a better role as a leader and as president, from being a two-sport athlete at SIU?

I think it's really unique because both sports are so different. My experience on both teams has been completely different. I've gotten to meet so many people and make great connections with the coaching staff on both teams and that really showcases the diversity throughout the athletic department.

What are you like as a leader?

It's been a challenge lately with COVID and all our meetings being online at the moment. I want to be a voice where everyone feels comfortable coming to me with concerns or suggestions. I want to be that voice for them as someone they can come to and hear them out. I think that I lead through my actions — I serve in the community, work hard in the classroom, am who I am on and off the field, and just do the right thing. I hope other student-athletes can look at me and follow suit.

What is SAAC's relationship with Saluki Unity?