Q and A with SIU SAAC President Kailyn Stone

CARBONDALE — Kailyn Stone, a junior on the SIU women's soccer team and the swimming and diving team, serves as the 2020-21 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President.
The Evansville, Indiana native sat down with SIUSalukis.com to discuss her position and leadership goals on behalf of the Saluki student-athletes.
Why did you want to become SAAC President?
As a transfer (from North Alabama), I wasn't involved in SAAC there, but I joined SAAC when I came here as a sophomore and loved it. I never had any expectations for becoming president but all the pieces fell into place. It's a very big honor and I'm happy to serve.
What was the process like to become president?
We had to fill out an application with some short answer questions, which (SAAC Coordinator) Connor James read through, and he let us know who was going to be on the executive board at the end of last semester.
What are your goals as president this year?
I know that there are a lot of inconvenient circumstances that we couldn't have predicted, but we are going to work at it anyways and stay positive. In SAAC, there are three areas of focus we want to hit on this year: mental health awareness, diversity and inclusion, and career readiness. We've already made strides in all three areas. I think this year we can improve on all of those and see where we progress as a department.
Do you see yourself in a better role as a leader and as president, from being a two-sport athlete at SIU?
I think it's really unique because both sports are so different. My experience on both teams has been completely different. I've gotten to meet so many people and make great connections with the coaching staff on both teams and that really showcases the diversity throughout the athletic department.
What are you like as a leader?
It's been a challenge lately with COVID and all our meetings being online at the moment. I want to be a voice where everyone feels comfortable coming to me with concerns or suggestions. I want to be that voice for them as someone they can come to and hear them out. I think that I lead through my actions — I serve in the community, work hard in the classroom, am who I am on and off the field, and just do the right thing. I hope other student-athletes can look at me and follow suit.
What is SAAC's relationship with Saluki Unity?
Saluki Unity is a sub-committee of SAAC. There are some members of Saluki Unity that are not involved with SAAC, so they have their own separate meetings without SAAC, but also come to our large group committee meetings and report back to us what their goals are and what they are working on.
With the Saluki Unity run this past Saturday, it was more of a Saluki Unity-sponsored event that they put together, but we reached out to help them in any way they needed in order to put the event on.
What is the importance of SAAC?
SAAC is really important because it is a liaison between the student-athletes and the athletic department, so when student-athletes want a change or something different in the future, we bring it up to staff and hopefully they take our suggestions into consideration.
But it is a two-way street, so if staff has something they want to bring up or a plan that needs changing, they also bring it to the student-athletes to let us give our input. SAAC also makes an impact in the community with community service opportunities for student-athletes and strives to better prepare student-athletes for life after college.
