Rattler throws 4 TD passes to lead No. 5 Oklahoma past Missouri State

NORMAN, Okla. — Spencer Rattler passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first start and No. 5 Oklahoma rolled past Missouri State 48-0 on Saturday night.

Rattler, the highly touted redshirt freshman from Phoenix, only played the first two quarters and helped the Sooners take a 41-0 lead.

Rattler nearly didn't the chance to make his long-awaited splash. According to a report in the Springfield News-Leader, Missouri State president Clif Smart told the school's board of governors that the game had been in jeopardy because of Oklahoma's positive COVID-19 cases. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley confirmed it after the game.

"It hung in the balance for a little bit, but we were able to do it," he said. "Thankfully we were able to."

Rattler took advantage of the opportunity and looked like a seasoned veteran. He completed 14 of 17 passes and had a 303.3 passer efficiency rating — the third-best single-game mark in school history.

"I feel like I've earned a lot of trust from my guys on the team," he said. "Being the quarterback, you have to have that assertive leadership and bring certain qualities to you, and I feel like I'm still working on that, but doing a pretty good job with it."