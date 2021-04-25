Red zone told different stories for Salukis, Wildcats

WSU rushed for 210 yards and three scores and threw for 224 and one touchdown, but couldn't convert on two late downs and fell for the first time at home since the 2018 playoffs. Down three with 51 seconds to go, Barron completed four straight passes to reach the SIU 37-yard line. The Wildcats called their last timeout of the game with 17 seconds left, and cost themselves five yards with a false start penalty.

Notree nearly got the Salukis their first sack of the game on the next play, but Barron was able to get rid of the ball before it fell incomplete. Barron's next pass, intended for Rashid Shaheed, was short, bringing up fourth-and-10 from the SIU 42. Defensive end Raquan Lindsey ended SIU's first playoff win since 2009 in style, wrapping up Barron from behind for the Salukis' only sack of the game.

WSU coach Jay Hill knew his team just didn't make enough plays to win. The Wildcats recovered a Saluki fumble and reached the SIU 3-yard line for first-and-goal, but ended up kicking a field goal to tie the game at 24 with 14:07 to play. They entered the game 80th in the FCS in red zone scoring entering the game, after converting 11 of 16 red zone possessions with nine touchdowns. Opponents went a combined 14 for 14 against them in the red zone.