Red zone told different stories for Salukis, Wildcats

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State scored 49 points to beat Idaho State Feb. 27, despite failing to score twice in the red zone, and needed a last-second Hail Mary to beat Northern Arizona in another game it failed to score there.
Saturday against 14th-ranked SIU, the Wildcats scored on every possession they had in the first half except for the two that ended in end zone interceptions. Freshman quarterback Bronson Barron, who hadn't thrown a pick all year, was intercepted by James Ceasar to end the first drive of the game at Stewart Stadium, and by Jonathan Thompson when he came over to help. Kicker Kyle Thompson also missed a 32-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.
The Salukis (6-1), who converted 86.6% of their red zone possessions entering the game (26 of 30 with 20 touchdowns), went 5 for 5 inside the 20-yard line. SIU handed third-ranked WSU (5-1) its only loss of the season, 34-31, to advance to this weekend's quarterfinal game at No. 2 South Dakota State (6-1).
"I'll say one thing: We pride ourselves on putting the ball down on any situation that we've got," said SIU linebacker Bryce Notree, who had a team-high eight tackles along with fellow linebacker Bryson Strong. "If we're backed up in the red zone or we've got them backed up (in their red zone), we just play hard. If anything happens, we get over it, put it in the past and always have that 'next play' mentality. That's what the boys did."
WSU rushed for 210 yards and three scores and threw for 224 and one touchdown, but couldn't convert on two late downs and fell for the first time at home since the 2018 playoffs. Down three with 51 seconds to go, Barron completed four straight passes to reach the SIU 37-yard line. The Wildcats called their last timeout of the game with 17 seconds left, and cost themselves five yards with a false start penalty.
Notree nearly got the Salukis their first sack of the game on the next play, but Barron was able to get rid of the ball before it fell incomplete. Barron's next pass, intended for Rashid Shaheed, was short, bringing up fourth-and-10 from the SIU 42. Defensive end Raquan Lindsey ended SIU's first playoff win since 2009 in style, wrapping up Barron from behind for the Salukis' only sack of the game.
WSU coach Jay Hill knew his team just didn't make enough plays to win. The Wildcats recovered a Saluki fumble and reached the SIU 3-yard line for first-and-goal, but ended up kicking a field goal to tie the game at 24 with 14:07 to play. They entered the game 80th in the FCS in red zone scoring entering the game, after converting 11 of 16 red zone possessions with nine touchdowns. Opponents went a combined 14 for 14 against them in the red zone.
"That's a 14-point win if you just take care of business down there," Jay Hill said. "Even if you get two field goals out of that. That's a situation where we've allowed teams to hang with us, because we haven't been consistent in scoring touchdowns down there."
SIU allowed 200 or more rushing yards or the fifth time this season Saturday, but found a way to advance. WSU's 210 yards on 40 carries was the fourth-most the Salukis, who are playing without two of their best defensive tackles, allowed this year. SDSU, which beat SIU 44-3 in Carbondale earlier this season, rushed for 392 yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries, the most the Salukis have allowed this season.
Notree said while the defense has given up yards, it has also come up big when it counts lately.
"I think we made a step forward," he said. "As a defense, we pride ourselves on putting the ball down and playing again. That was probably the biggest thing for us (Saturday). We just kept a level head and trusted the guys around us – and that's all we can ask for at the moment. We showed flashes of great things (Saturday), so I'm just trying to build on that."
